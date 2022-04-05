Thailand’s First Report of COVID Variant Omicron XJ

Omicron XJ Reported In Thailand – A suspected case of Omicron XJ variant was found today (Monday) in a Thai delivery man, and the Medical Sciences Department is awaiting further analysis and information to confirm the finding.

Dr. Supakit Sirilak, department chief, said the case is definitely not Omicron XE, as earlier reported, and its genetics are closer to those of the Omicron XJ variant, first detected in Finland.

The deliveryman’s work puts him in contact with a lot of people, so he said he may have contracted a mutated or hybrid variant, leading to the merging of different strains.

Sinopharm vaccine inoculated patient was diagnosed with Omicron XJ at a hospital on February 22nd and specimens were sent to the Medical Sciences Department to determine the genetic code.

Omicron XE Is More Transmissible Than Omicron,

The XE variant is 10% more transmissible than the BA.2 strain, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The ability of this virus to evade the human immune response and its severity is still unknown.

In Thailand, 99.84% of COVID-19 cases are now of the Omicron variant, and 92.2% of these cases are of the BA.2 variant.

According to the Medical Services Department, only three Delta cases were diagnosed between March 26th and April 1st, accounting for only 0.16% of 1,933 cases.

Dr. Supakit said that combining two virus strains or sub-variants is meaningless because the virus naturally mutates all the time unless the mutation leads to a strain that can evade vaccines.

Because of the different genetic codes of the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of Omicron XJ, there are several names for the combination of the two subvariants, such as XA, XB, XC, XG, and XH.

