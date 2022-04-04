COVID-19 In UK At Record Levels With Almost 5 Million Infected

It has been confirmed that the prevalence of the Covid-19 virus in the UK has reached record levels, with about 1 in 13 people now said to have been infected with the virus within the past week, according to the latest figures from Britain’s official statistics agency.

COVID-19 Reports

The Office for National Statistics reported on Friday that 4.9 million people had Covid-19 during the week ending March 26 – a significant jump from the 4.3 million users in the previous week. A large part of this surge comes from the more transmissible Omicron variant, a strain that dominates across the UK.

As the year progresses, hospitalizations and death rates are again rising, although the number of people who die from Covid-19 is still relatively low compared with earlier this year. Although, the latest estimates have suggested that the steep rise in new infections since late February, when British PM Boris Johnson scrapped all remaining curbs in England, has continued well into March.

Boris Johnson Says ‘Living With COVID’ Plan Will Restore Freedom

According to the figures, this comes just one day after the government ended free rapid Covid-19 tests for most people in England, as part of Johnson’s “living with Covid” plan. It is part of the government’s “living with Covid-19″ initiative. This amounts to nothing more than ignoring the virus,” said Stephen Griffin, a medical expert.

