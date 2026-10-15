Last Updated on October 15, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Why can a gold shop’s price change overnight, or even later the same day? The Gold Traders Association (GTA) publishes reference prices based on global gold-market movements and local conditions, including the baht’s exchange rate, and it may revise those prices as markets move.

The GTA’s morning quote gives you a useful benchmark, but the price you pay or receive can depend on whether you’re buying or selling bars or jewelry. Check the latest GTA price board before you visit a shop, then compare it with the shop’s posted quote.

Key Takeaways

The Gold Traders Association (GTA) publishes daily reference prices for Thailand’s standard 96.5% gold, with separate buy and sell quotes for bars and ornaments.

The first quote usually appears around 9:20 to 9:40 a.m. Thailand time, but release timing varies with market conditions.

International gold prices drive updates, and the GTA can revise its board multiple times during the day. Thailand’s gold market guide offers additional market context.

Ornamental gold prices may include shop-set making charges, so compare those costs separately from the GTA reference quote.

When you sell jewelry back to the same shop, the permitted deduction is capped at 5% of that day’s gold-bar buyback price.

How Gold Prices Are Set in Thailand Each Morning

Each morning, the Gold Traders Association (GTA) committee publishes reference prices for Thai gold. Shops use them as a guide, but the quote reflects more than the international spot price converted into baht.

The four inputs behind the reference price

Thailand’s Department of Primary Industries and Mines identifies four main influences on the domestic reference price:

International spot gold is the global market price, quoted in U.S. dollars per troy ounce. It provides the starting point, and global gold price data tracks movements in this market.

is the global market price, quoted in U.S. dollars per troy ounce. It provides the starting point, and global gold price data tracks movements in this market. An overseas dealer’s premium or discount can affect the cost of obtaining gold from abroad or selling it into another market.

can affect the cost of obtaining gold from abroad or selling it into another market. The USD/THB exchange rate changes how much a dollar-denominated gold price costs in baht. A stronger baht can lower the local equivalent, while a weaker baht can raise it.

changes how much a dollar-denominated gold price costs in baht. A stronger baht can lower the local equivalent, while a weaker baht can raise it. Local supply and demand can push Thai prices away from what the global quote and currency conversion alone would suggest.

How a global quote is converted into Thai gold units

International prices use troy ounces, while Thai quotes use baht-weight. One troy ounce is about 31.1035 grams; one baht-weight is 15.244 grams. For 96.5% gold, an indicative conversion multiplies the spot price in dollars per ounce by the USD/THB rate, then adjusts for the weight ratio and gold purity. That gives a rough reference before market factors, not the complete official GTA formula.

Why the calculation is a benchmark, not a fixed formula

The committee’s published price accounts for dealer pricing and Thai market conditions, so shops don’t simply copy the international quote. The AMRO analysis of Thailand’s baht and gold market also describes the close relationship between currency movements and domestic gold prices.

Available official explanations identify the relevant inputs, but they don’t establish one fixed premium or a rule that every factor is applied mechanically. Treat the GTA price as a shared reference; a shop’s posted buying or selling price may differ.

What Moves Thai Gold Prices Before and After the First Quote

The first morning quote is a benchmark, not a price locked in for the day. The Gold Traders Association (GTA) committee considers global spot gold, the baht-dollar exchange rate, overseas dealer premiums or discounts, and local supply and demand. As those conditions shift, the reference price can change.

International gold and the baht-dollar exchange rate

Global gold is priced in U.S. dollars, so Thai prices respond to both the spot price and the value of the baht against the dollar. The World Gold Council’s gold price data tracks the international market that helps shape the local benchmark.

For example, if spot gold rises while USD/THB stays steady, the baht-denominated value generally rises too. If the dollar strengthens against the baht, each dollar of gold costs more in baht, adding upward pressure. However, these factors can move in opposite directions. If global gold climbs while the baht also strengthens, the stronger baht may offset part of the increase. The local quote therefore may rise by less than the global price suggests, or move little if currency changes are large enough.

Local supply, demand, and dealer premiums

The committee also considers Thai buying and selling pressure, along with the premium or discount on gold traded through overseas dealers. Strong local buying can add pressure to the domestic benchmark, while heavier selling can work in the other direction. These conditions matter alongside global gold and currency movements, not in isolation.

Dealer premiums and discounts affect the cost of sourcing gold or selling it into another market. Their influence can change, so there is no single fixed amount to add to every quote. The GTA does not publish a formula that assigns a set weight to each factor.

After the first quote, further movement in spot gold, USD/THB, or trading conditions can prompt the GTA to revise its board. Checking the latest quote matters, especially on a volatile day.

When the First Price Appears, and Why It Can Change Again

The GTA’s first quote gives shoppers a morning reference, but it doesn’t lock in the day’s price. Because global gold markets keep moving, the Association may update its board whenever conditions call for a revision.

The morning announcement is not a once-a-day price

The first GTA quote usually appears between 9:20 and 9:40 a.m. Thailand time. However, there is no fixed daily announcement time, so the posting may arrive earlier or later. Treat that window as a general guide, not a scheduled release.

After the first posting, the GTA may leave prices unchanged or revise them several times. If international gold prices shift, the baht moves against the dollar, or local trading conditions change, the Association can adjust its reference quotes during the day. On a volatile day, updates may come close together; on a quieter day, there may be just one posting.

That distinction matters when you plan a purchase or sale. A price you saw in the morning may no longer be current by the time you reach a shop. Before making a decision, check the GTA’s daily price board, which shows the latest posted quote and its update history. You can also call the Association’s automated price service at 0-2020-9000, then press 1.

Use the latest GTA quote as your reference, then confirm the shop’s own buying or selling price. A retailer may post a different amount, especially for gold ornaments, so check the quote at the time you trade rather than relying on an earlier screenshot or message.

How to Read the GTA Quote Before You Buy or Sell

The GTA price is a reference for Thailand’s gold market, not a guaranteed final amount at every shop. Before you trade, match the quote to the gold type and transaction direction, then ask the shop to confirm its full price.

Buy-back and selling prices are different

The GTA price board lists separate buy and sell prices for 96.5% gold bars and jewelry. The buy-back price is the reference for what a shop pays when it buys gold from you. The selling price is the reference for what you pay when buying gold from a shop.

These figures aren’t interchangeable. Check the correct row and column, then confirm the shop’s current offer. A retailer’s final price may differ from the GTA reference because of its own pricing or transaction details.

Check purity, weight, and jewelry workmanship charges

In Thailand, 96.5% is the standard purity commonly used for domestic gold. On the price board, baht refers to a unit of gold weight, not the Thai currency. Make sure the item’s purity and weight match the quote you’re using.

For jewelry, the GTA reference price may not include the full workmanship charge. Shops set this charge based on the design and production, so the retail total can be higher than the listed gold price. Before buying, ask for the complete price, including workmanship. When selling jewelry, ask how the shop calculates its offer and any deduction.

Use digital price tools as a check, not a guarantee

When checking a price online, verify its date and time, whether it covers bars or ornaments, and whether it shows a buy or sell quote. The GTA can update its prices during the day, so an older screenshot may no longer match the latest board.

Digital services can benefit from flexible AI infrastructure, data sovereignty, and home-grown technical talent. These wider technology themes may support trusted price-checking tools, but they don’t determine Thailand’s gold price. Always compare the live reference with the shop’s complete quote before you agree to buy or sell.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the GTA set the final price at every gold shop?

No. The Gold Traders Association (GTA) publishes an industry reference, but a shop’s transaction quote can vary by retailer, gold item, and applicable charges. Before buying or selling, confirm the exact price with the shop.

Does Thailand use the same gold purity as every other market?

No. Thailand commonly prices domestic gold at 96.5% purity, while some markets offer products with higher purity, such as 99.9% gold. Because purity affects value, check the stated percentage before comparing Thai quotes with prices elsewhere.

Can I use the GTA bar price to value a gold necklace?

A bar benchmark won’t necessarily match a finished necklace’s price or resale value. Check the necklace’s purity and weight, and ask the shop how its design and workmanship charges affect the amount.

Where can I check an earlier day’s Thai gold price?

Use the historical price information on the GTA’s official website. Check the date and confirm whether the figure applies to buying or selling, and to gold bars or ornaments, since the listed prices differ by category.

Does a morning price announcement guarantee that I can trade at that price all day?

No. The morning quote isn’t an all-day offer, because the GTA may revise its reference prices as market conditions change. Check the latest GTA quote and ask the shop to confirm its current price before completing the transaction.