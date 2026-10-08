China’s Gold Rush: Reserves Hit 2,409 Tonnes in 23rd Month

Last Updated on October 8, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BEIJING – China is showing no signs of slowing its historic gold-buying spree as global economic shifts continue. In a bold financial move, the People’s Bank of China recently expanded its gold holdings for the 23rd consecutive month.

The central bank officially added a massive 740,000 ounces of gold to its national reserves throughout September. Leaders in Beijing are actively seeking to diversify their national wealth and reduce reliance on the US dollar.

This massive recent purchase firmly stands out as the largest monthly acquisition recorded since November 2024. Interestingly, this buying surge occurred even as global gold prices experienced a sharp 6.5% drop during the month.

By taking advantage of these lower prices, China strategically boosted its total gold reserves to an impressive 2,409 tonnes. Financial experts are closely watching this ongoing trend, as it signals serious preparations for long-term economic stability.

Key Takeaways

China’s central bank aggressively purchased 740,000 ounces of gold in September, marking 23 months of consecutive buying.

This strategic acquisition is the biggest monthly addition to the nation’s official gold reserves since November 2024.

The central bank executed this massive purchase despite a notable 6.5% decline in global gold prices over the month.

Why China Continues to Stockpile Gold

The global economy is currently facing a prolonged period of intense uncertainty and rapid geopolitical change. In response, China has consistently chosen to bolster its national wealth by investing heavily in precious metals.

The country’s total official gold holdings have now rapidly expanded to reach a staggering 77.47 million ounces. This brings the overall physical reserve to approximately 2,409 tonnes, positioning China among the world’s top holders.

Many leading analysts believe this relentless buying is part of a broader strategy known as de-dollarization. By holding more physical gold, the nation effectively reduces its vulnerability to fluctuating foreign currency markets. It also provides a strong financial buffer against potential international sanctions or sudden global economic shocks. Gold remains one of the few universally accepted assets that inherently carries absolutely no counterparty risk.

Furthermore, domestic economic factors are likely playing a highly significant role in these ongoing financial decisions. As new growth drivers emerge within the country, maintaining stable foreign exchange reserves becomes absolutely crucial. Central bank officials clearly view physical gold as a fundamental pillar for ensuring long-term domestic financial security. This continuous stockpiling sends a very strong message of economic independence to the rest of the world.

Global Central Banks Follow the Trend

China is certainly not the only major nation aggressively purchasing gold reserves in the current economic climate. Central banks around the world have been steadily increasing their own bullion reserves over recent years.

They inherently recognize that gold offers unmatched financial stability during times of rising inflation and shifting geopolitical tensions. However, the sheer volume and persistence of China’s current buying streak remain largely unprecedented in modern times.

September actually presented a very unique and highly lucrative opportunity for buyers in the global precious metals market. Throughout the course of the month, global gold prices experienced a notable decline of exactly 6.5 percent.

Instead of cautiously pulling back, the People’s Bank of China used this dip to maximize its overall purchasing power. Acquiring 740,000 ounces during a significant price slump demonstrates a highly calculated approach to national wealth management.

This specific strategic purchase is the largest single-month gold addition we have witnessed since late 2024. It easily surpassed the impressive 650,000 ounces added in August and the 640,000 ounces bought in July. Buying heavily on the dip allows the central bank to effectively lower the average cost of its massive gold portfolio. It clearly shows that Beijing remains deeply committed to physical assets, regardless of any short-term market volatility.

Despite the addition of physical bullion, the overall dollar value of these national reserves did decrease slightly. The sudden drop in market prices meant the total portfolio valuation dipped when compared to the previous month.

However, China’s foreign exchange reserves overall remained broadly stable, supported entirely by the country’s steady economic performance. The central bank appears perfectly comfortable trading short-term paper valuation for long-term physical security and financial independence.

What This Means for Future Markets

Looking ahead, global investors are paying very close attention to how these massive purchases will affect international markets. If major central banks continue aggressively buying at this current pace, it could eventually create a serious supply squeeze.

Retail investors and large financial institutions alike are constantly weighing the complex impacts of inflation and global interest rates. For now, China’s ongoing gold accumulation serves as a strong foundation of fundamental support for long-term bullion prices.

As we move deeper into the decade, this historical buying streak will likely be remembered as a defining financial shift. The true economic impact of hoarding 2,409 tonnes of gold will fully unfold as global trade dynamics continue to evolve.

Market watchers are already actively speculating whether this incredible demand will permanently alter traditional currency valuations moving forward. Until then, the financial world will anxiously watch to see if China extends its streak to a 24th month.

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