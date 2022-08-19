Tattoo Choice And Age

The tattoo industry around the world is experiencing an unprecedented boom.

The emergence of specialized studios with professional equipment and safe disinfection of tools has made body painting as popular as possible.

If 10 years ago, the safety of such a service and the quality of drawings left much to be desired, today masters create narrative pictures on the skin with photographic precision.

Together with the demand for the service expanded and the age range of customers tattoo studios.

Underage teenagers, and people after 30, 40, 50 and even 60 years old want to make tattoo.

There is a reasonable question: at what age is it better to get a tattoo and what are the age limits for this service?

Teenage tattoos: should you draw on the body before the age of 18

Adolescence is considered one of the most difficult periods in a person’s life.

The search for self, the desire to stand out from the rest, impulsiveness and adolescent maximalism create a really explosive effect.

It so happens that it is in this unstable period of life most often the decision is made to tattoo something on the body.

This more often than not causes outrage from parents. After all, a tattoo that now seems meaningful to a teenager, in a year can bring a lot of trouble.

As a teenager grows up, he or she will go through a lot of emotions and upheavals, will change his or her view of life, and then in all likelihood will want to get rid of the tattoo.

In this case, fully restore the original state of the skin will not help even the laser.

Many teenagers do not make their parents aware of the decision. At this point the responsibility falls on the shoulders of the master and the owner of the salon.

To avoid disputes with parents and law-enforcement bodies, responsible tattoo salons either do not work with underaged clients at all or do the procedure in the presence and with a written permission of parents.

The optimum age for a tattoo

There is no consensus on this. However many masters agree that the best age for the first tattoo is after 25 years. This is due to several simple reasons:

An adult person already has established preferences and views on life. His opinion does not change every month, and emotions – every few minutes. Therefore, drawing will be a conscious choice. Moreover, the older a person is, the more memorable moments he or she has that can be immortalized in a body drawing. For example, for women and men after the age of 30, often a tattoo is not just a stylish picture, but an individual symbol with deep meaning.

By this age, the body has already formed. Most likely a person has already learned to keep in shape, so in the next few years will not dramatically gain fat or muscle mass, or dropping it. Accordingly, the figure will not float or become distorted.

For adults, it is easier to withstand the pain that is sure to accompany the procedure. Especially when it comes to large-scale drawings.

Quality work will not come cheap. A rare teenager can afford to pay for a custom sketch and a top artisan. After a few years, a cheap, low-quality tattoo will look as if its owner had spent more than a year in a prison cell. At the same time, an adult working person may well invest the necessary money in high-quality work that will look like a work of art.

Bottom line

It is impossible to name the ideal age when you can get a tattoo and be satisfied with it for life.

Someone at the age of 30 can make a crooked hieroglyph for a hundred rubles from a self-taught artist, while someone at 16 will create a flawless sketch from the best master in town.

A perfect sketch may only aim to impress one’s classmates, but a year later will be replaced by the desire to get rid of the meaningless mural.

The main thing is to approach the question consciously.

After all, if a body drawing is really a well-considered decision, it is quite possible to wait until adulthood to make the dream a reality. By the way, cool tattoos can look at ideastattoo.com

