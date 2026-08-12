Air India Captain Fails Drug Test After Phuket-Delhi Flight Drops 300 Feet

NEW DELHI – The captain of an Air India flight that suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude last week has officially tested positive for marijuana. This surprising result came from a final confirmatory drug test after an initial screening raised serious concerns.

The terrifying mid-air plunge happened on a busy flight from Phuket to Delhi, leaving several passengers and crew members injured.

Right now, Air India has firmly refused to comment on the shocking drug test results or the flight itself. The airline stated it cannot discuss any findings while the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) continues its official probe. This ongoing safety investigation is being carefully conducted under the strict rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Key Takeaways

Drug Test Failure: The captain of the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for marijuana in a final confirmatory screening.

The captain of the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for marijuana in a final confirmatory screening. Mid-Air Emergency: The aircraft suddenly lost 300 feet of altitude, causing painful injuries to several passengers and cabin crew members.

The aircraft suddenly lost 300 feet of altitude, causing painful injuries to several passengers and cabin crew members. Ongoing Investigation: Air India refuses to comment while the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau conducts a highly detailed safety probe.

The scary incident took place when the Airbus A320 was flying high above Odisha at a normal cruising altitude. Without any warning, the plane experienced a sharp and sudden altitude drop of roughly 300 feet in the air. At the time, the aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three vulnerable infants who were traveling with their families. It also had eight crew members on board, specifically two active pilots and six dedicated cabin crew members.

When the plane rapidly lost altitude, chaos quickly spread throughout the busy airplane cabin. Loose objects flew up into the air, and several unbuckled passengers were violently thrown from their seats. Authorities confirmed that at least 20 passengers and four cabin crew members suffered various injuries during the sudden plunge. Upon safely landing in Delhi, the injured individuals were quickly rushed to nearby medical facilities for urgent hospital treatment.

Interestingly, early official reports blamed the sudden altitude loss purely on severe and unexpected mid-air weather turbulence. However, safety investigators are now deeply looking into potential technical failures, including major issues with the plane’s hydraulic systems. During the plunge, multiple warning alarms allegedly sounded in the cockpit, forcing the pilots to take rapid manual control. According to a safety report, the captain was actually standing outside his seat when the sudden drop began.

Strict Aviation Rules on Substance Abuse

After the damaged plane safely landed, aviation rules required both pilots to take an immediate screening for psychoactive substances. The first officer easily passed the test, but the captain’s initial sample returned a highly concerning “non-negative” result.

As standard safety procedure demands, experts sent his sample to a specialized laboratory for a much more accurate test. Sadly, this secondary confirmatory test definitively proved the active presence of marijuana in the senior captain’s body system.

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) maintains very strict national rules regarding pilot substance abuse and safe flying. According to these government regulations, a first-time offender must complete a comprehensive rehabilitation program before ever flying again.

If a pilot fails a second test later on, they automatically face a severe three-year suspension of their license. A third positive result will permanently cancel their aviation career, ensuring they can never fly commercial passenger planes again.

However, Air India’s own internal company rules are reportedly much harsher than the standard national government guidelines. According to multiple trusted sources, the airline usually mandates immediate termination for any pilot who fails a drug test. Because of this strict internal policy, the captain will likely lose his demanding job once the investigation is fully concluded. For now, the DGCA has completely removed both pilots from active flying duty while the thorough safety probe continues.

What Happens Next in the Investigation?

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has officially classified this scary mid-air plunge as a highly serious aviation safety incident. The dedicated investigation team is carefully gathering technical data, flight records, and medical information to understand what went wrong.

Additionally, technical experts from Airbus and the French Aviation Accident Investigation Authority are actively stepping in to help. They want to clearly determine if a mechanical failure caused the drop or if human error played a significant role.

Aviation experts are strongly cautioning the general public against jumping to quick conclusions based on just one single fact. Just because the captain tested positive does not automatically mean that illegal drugs directly caused the plane to drop.

Investigators must carefully map out the exact timeline of events before placing any official public blame on the crew. Until then, everyone is anxiously waiting for the final report to reveal the complete truth about this dangerous flight.

This alarming incident has definitely sparked major public conversations about safety standards within India’s rapidly growing commercial aviation industry. To address these growing concerns, Air India’s chief executive recently met with the national civil aviation minister in Delhi.

They discussed the ongoing safety investigation and successfully explored ways to strictly improve overall safety protocols for future flights. Passengers are now really hoping these new measures will prevent similar mid-air nightmares from ever happening again in the future.

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