Crystal Hefner Removed ‘Everything Fake’ From her Body

Crystal Hefner discusses some big changes in her life recently.

In a lengthy caption posted on Monday night to Instagram, Hugh Hefner’s widow said that she “removed everything fake from my body and deleted my old photos.” The 35-year-old Crystal feels more authentic and vulnerable and like she belongs to herself. She is her own.

Crystal wrote in her caption – which appeared alongside a black-and-white image of the former Playmate, as well as two images of her followers – that she “was living for other people before, to make other people happy, suffering internally in the process.”

She explained, “In the last five years, I changed my account from being not always safe for work posts to being a SAFE account for work, the real me.”.

Did Crystal Hefner get any money? How much did she inherit?

Crystal received only a small portion of Hugh Hefner’s estimated net worth of $50 million, which was not included in the will. His will listed his four children, Christie, David, Marston, and Cooper, the latter of whom is currently responsible for global partnerships at Playboy Enterprises. Among the charities and universities listed are several universities.

A prenuptial agreement prevented Crystal from accessing the estate. Despite the inheritance, she listed the Hollywood Hills house for $7.2 million in 2018. The luxury home was thought to have cost Hugh around $5 million when he bought it in 2013. According to The Sun, Crystal also received $7 million in cash. According to Crystal’s LinkedIn profile, she is executive vice president of operations at the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation.

