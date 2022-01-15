The Last Duel Is Streaming ‘Free’ Now on HBO Max

The Last Duel Is Streaming on HBO Max: The Last Duel by Ridley Scott is now available on HBO Max. The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, and Ben Affleck, is a period drama based on a real-life duel that occurred in medieval France. Dueling occurs after a squire (Driver) is accused of raping the wife of another knight (Damon) by means of combat. The Last Duel, based on the book by Nicole Holofcener, Damon, and Affleck adapted Eric Jager’s book, The Last Duel, for the big screen.

Despite its critical success, The Last Duel was a box office failure when it debuted in October 2021. With just $30 million worldwide from a $100 million budget, the film didn’t fare well at the box office, but it was also competing with much bigger films, including No Time To Die, the latest James Bond film, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which performed much better. The Last Duel, directed by Ridley Scott, failed due to the Millennial generation’s inattention.

Must Watch:

The Last Duel is now on HBO Max and on Hulu starting February 23

Currently, HBO Max is streaming ”The Last Duel” on the platform, which was a surprise addition to the film’s debut on HBO. HBO Max aired 20th Century Studios’ film (released by Disney) following “an amended agreement between Disney and WarnerMedia” (via The Wrap), which stipulated a 10-year agreement (signed in 2012) that 20th Century Fox films in the Pay 1 TV window (the first period when a film can be licensed to play on pay-TV) would debut on the channel/streamer. Disney+ or Hulu will surely be the home of future titles, so the deal is unlikely to be renewed. However, HBO Max and Hulu subscribers can watch The Last Duel from February 23 onward.

Also Check: