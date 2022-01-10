Euphoria Season 2 Watch Online Stream on HBO and HBO Max

Euphoria Season 2: Kids from Euphoria are dressed in glitzy jumpsuits and neon crop tops as they head to geometry class! This evening, HBO’s hit teen series returns with more drama with Rue and Jules, Nate and Maddie, Kat’s e-girl adventures, and Fez’s drug-dealing crisis. Euphoria has returned after two specials and an extremely long hiatus. You can’t wait until Euphoria’s new episode debuts? HBO and HBO Max have confirmed when Season 2 will be available.

Rue (Zendaya) was left alone at a train station by Jules (Hunter Schafer) at the end of Season 1. Additionally, there’s some ongoing animosity between local drug dealer Fez (Angus Cloud) and evil Nate (Jacob Elordi). Naturally, Maddie/Lexi/Cassie/Kat’s friend group is going to have some drama, because who doesn’t? With ”Euphoria Season 2” just around the corner, there is a lot to look forward to.

Related: ”

What is the Euphoria Season 2 Episode 1 release date?

It’s today January 9, 2022! Go grab some popcorn and prepare for tonight.

What time will Euphoria Season 2 premiere on HBO and HBO Max?

Euphoria Season 2 premieres tonight, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time, on both HBO and HBO Max.

Will Euphoria Season 2 be on HBO Max?

Absolutely. HBO Max hadn’t been released when Euphoria first aired in 2019. Since then,

HBO has a new streaming service. The HBO premiere of Euphoria Season 2 will still be available tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, and it will also be accessible on the streamer.

When do new episodes of Euphoria air on HBO and HBO Max?

HBO and HBO Max air new episodes of Euphoria every Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern. HBO Max costs $9.99 per month with ads or $14.99 per month without ads.

How many episodes of Euphoria Season 2 will there be?

Euphoria Season 2 will have eight episodes, just like the first season. Therefore, the finale will air on February 27 – two full months of new Euphoria will surely get us through winter!

Watch Trailer Of ”Euphoria Season 2”

Also Check: