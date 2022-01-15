Connect with us

Entertainment Trending News

Netflix Raises Subscription Prices In the U.S. and Canada
Advertisement

Entertainment Trending News

The Last Duel Is Streaming 'Free' Now on HBO Max

Entertainment Trending News

Sinead O’Connor Hospitalized Days after Teenage Son’s Death

Entertainment Trending News

Logan Paul Spent $3.5 Million on Fake Pokemon Cards

Entertainment Trending News

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' Why Isn't Adam Sandler in it?

Entertainment Trending News

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' Who Voices the Characters?

Entertainment Trending News

Watch 'Free' Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' on Amazon Prime

Entertainment Trending News

Priyanka Chopra addresses Nick Jonas Divorce Rumors

Entertainment Trending News

Adalia Rose Williams, a YouTube Star, How Did She Die?

Entertainment Trending News

Adalia Rose Williams, A Social Media Star, Dies at 15

Entertainment

Netflix Raises Subscription Prices In the U.S. and Canada

Published

26 mins ago

on

Netflix

Netflix will increase your bill again soon.

According to the company, it raised its prices for its plans in the U.S. and Canada on Friday.

US

The subscription price for the standard plan increased by $1.50 to $15.49. The basic plan increased by $1 to $9.99, and the premium plan increased by $2 to $19.99.

Canada

Netflix’s standard plan costs $16.49 Canadian, a hike of $1.50. The premium plan went up by $2 to $20.99 Canadian. The basic plan remained the same.

Netflix has 74 million members in the US and Canda

In its earnings report, Netflix also reported 70,000 new subscribers in the US and Canada. In those countries, Total subscribers increased only by about 1 million compared to year-ago levels, compared to a loss in the second quarter.
There are 74 million members in the US and Canada, but growth in those markets has slowed.

Netflix Updates Their  Subscription Prices

CTN received Netflix’s statement explaining its decision that was identical to one it provided in October 2020, when it raised its prices.
A Netflix (NFLX) spokesperson said, “We’re committed to delivering an even better Netflix experience for our members.” People have more entertainment choices than ever, she added. “We are updating our prices in order to provide the members with a variety of quality entertainment options. As always, we offer a range of plans to fit every budget.”
Netflix’s stock rose roughly 2% following the announcement.
A week before the streaming company announces its fourth-quarter earnings, the company has raised its prices.
The reason behind Netflix’s decision is straightforward: The company has been spending billions of dollars on content, and as streaming becomes a more integral part of the entertainment landscape, growth tends to slow, and attracting new subscribers becomes more difficult. Revenue needs to come from somewhere at that point. Increasing consumer prices is one easy way to do that.
Subscription plan Former price (Set in Oct. 2020) New price
Basic $8.99 $9.99
Standard $13.99 $15.49
Premium $17.99 $19.99

Also Check:

”Netflix” Invests in Games

Top 10 Money-Saving Tips for Cash Pinched Students

Finding Cool Movies That are a Must-Watch on Netflix

Netflix Signs Deal to Make Series of the Wild Boars Tham Luang

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog