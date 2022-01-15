Sinead O’Connor Hospitalized Days after Teenage Son’s Death

Sinead O’Connor has been hospitalized for one week after her 17-year-old son was found dead.

She shared in a series of disturbing Twitter posts that she planned to commit suicide and that she was going to the hospital to receive help.

She wrote, “I have chosen to follow my son’s Twitter account,” on a Twitter account that was not verified. Life would be meaningless without him. What I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone.”

She went on to admit that she felt "lost" and blamed herself for the death of her teenage son. O'Connor has been open about her own mental health struggles and suicidal thoughts in the past. Her fans were reassured an hour later that she was seeking medical help by apologizing for her alarming posts.

Sinéad O’Connor apologizes for threatening to take her life

Sinéad O’Connor has today said that she is sorry for what she tweeted yesterday about taking her own life.

“I’m sorry for what I tweeted yesterday,” O’Connor said on Friday, the day after she said she was with the police and heading to the hospital after threatening to take her own life on Twitter.

“I’m very upset. My son was the love of my life. I am sorry I’ve upset tusla and just about every other human being on earth also. I am ruined without my son. I am sorry I’ve upset anyone. I’m a twat.”

