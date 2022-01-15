Entertainment
Sinead O’Connor Hospitalized Days after Teenage Son’s Death
Sinead O’Connor has been hospitalized for one week after her 17-year-old son was found dead.
Sinéad O’Connor apologizes for threatening to take her life
Sinéad O’Connor has today said that she is sorry for what she tweeted yesterday about taking her own life.
“I’m sorry for what I tweeted yesterday,” O’Connor said on Friday, the day after she said she was with the police and heading to the hospital after threatening to take her own life on Twitter.
“I’m very upset. My son was the love of my life. I am sorry I’ve upset tusla and just about every other human being on earth also. I am ruined without my son. I am sorry I’ve upset anyone. I’m a twat.”
— Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 14, 2022
