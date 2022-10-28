‘The Sopranos’ Michael Imperioli Crashes a Car With James Gandolfini

(CTN News) – Michael Imperioli recalls his memorable first day on “The Sopranos.”

People posted a preview of an upcoming episode of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” in which the actor talked about lying about having a license and wrecking a car with James Gandolfini.

“I had to drive him to work on the first day. The fact that I did not have a driver’s license was not disclosed to anyone since I was seeking the position. Michael Imperioli explained to Wallace that Christopher’s job was to drive Tony.

“But Michael Imperioli was not a proficient driver. But I’m like, well, how hard could it be?”

The day took an unexpected turn at that point.

Having trees on both sides and extras running out of the way, I had to drive backwards down the sidewalk. Providing dialogue to Tony Soprano. Looking forward.

That’s difficult to do,” he said. Even if you know how to drive, which I do. I did it about four times. Fifth time – boom, right into the tree. Jim’s head snaps back as the airbags go off.”

“It’s my first time meeting him. “There’s smoke, people are running,” Michael Imperioli said. “And I’m like, ‘They’re about to fire me, man.'”

Gandolfini’s reaction to the catastrophic mishap was hilarious. “I look over and he’s laughing hysterically,” he said.

In the critically acclaimed crime drama, Gandolfini played Tony Soprano, Moltisanti’s mentor and uncle and the series’ antihero protagonist. In June 2013, the beloved actor died of a heart attack.

Following a turf war between the New Jersey and New York Mafia families, Tony is seen eating with his family at Holsten’s diner.

His daughter Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) arrives at the restaurant as Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” plays on the jukebox. After the entrance door opens with a ringing bell, the screen turns to Tony, then cuts to black before the credits roll.

It’s been back and forth for me. According to Michael Imperioli, “Maybe what you see is what you get.” That’s all there is to it.”. Tony doesn’t die, there’s no what if, nothing happens, it just ends. I’m not sure.”

“It’s mysterious,” he said. It’s a question I’m asked all the time.”

Last year, the show’s creator David Chase finally cleared the air about the mob boss’s fate, telling The Hollywood Reporter that the final product diverged from his original plan to have Tony come back into New York for a meeting at which he was to be killed.

