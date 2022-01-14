‘Peacemaker’ is Now Streaming on HBO Max – Here’s How to Watch

‘Peacemaker – There will be a lot of superhero (or villain) spinoffs in 2022. James Gunn, director of 2021’s The Suicide Squad-Peacemaker, starring John Cena as the title character, leads the lineup for DC Comics. The series will develop Peacemaker’s continuing role as a tool for ‘peace’ after his debut in The Suicide Squad.

In addition to WWE superstar John Cena, the series stars Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick. The premiere of Peacemaker will take place on January 13, 2022, on HBO Max.

How can you stream Peacemaker?

With an HBO Max subscription, you can watch Peacemaker and more. Currently, HBO Max is only available in the United States and some U.S. territories and can be accessed with an internet connection via Android products, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, some gaming consoles, and certain smart TV platforms.

The HBO Max lineup includes HBO films and series, Max Originals, DC movies and series, TCM content, the Adult Swim Collection, Studio Ghibli films, Cartoon Network’s extensive library, Sesame Workshop content, and Looney Tunes, among others. You can watch new episodes of Gossip Girl, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Insecure every day.

What is Peacemaker about?