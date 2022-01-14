Entertainment
‘Peacemaker’ is Now Streaming on HBO Max – Here’s How to Watch
‘Peacemaker – There will be a lot of superhero (or villain) spinoffs in 2022. James Gunn, director of 2021’s The Suicide Squad-Peacemaker, starring John Cena as the title character, leads the lineup for DC Comics. The series will develop Peacemaker’s continuing role as a tool for ‘peace’ after his debut in The Suicide Squad.
In addition to WWE superstar John Cena, the series stars Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick. The premiere of Peacemaker will take place on January 13, 2022, on HBO Max.
How can you stream Peacemaker?
With an HBO Max subscription, you can watch Peacemaker and more. Currently, HBO Max is only available in the United States and some U.S. territories and can be accessed with an internet connection via Android products, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, some gaming consoles, and certain smart TV platforms.
The HBO Max lineup includes HBO films and series, Max Originals, DC movies and series, TCM content, the Adult Swim Collection, Studio Ghibli films, Cartoon Network’s extensive library, Sesame Workshop content, and Looney Tunes, among others. You can watch new episodes of Gossip Girl, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Insecure every day.
What is Peacemaker about?
Developed by James Gunn and produced by Peter Safran, Peacemaker explores Peacemaker’s story after the events of The Suicide Squad. There are new and old DC characters in the series, including Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), Economos (Steve Agee), and Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick).
Peacemaker appears to be in a transitional period, based on the trailer. Yet again, he is assigned to complete some morally questionable tasks in the name of peace; the trailer reveals that, at long last, he is experiencing some uncertainty about his beliefs. Since Harcourt and Economos served as administrators over Task Force X during the Suicide Squad mission to Corto Maltese, it’s possible they were punished for their actions in the film.
The Suicide Squad, Doom Patrol, Titans, Watchmen, and more DC films are available on HBO Max, and Peacemaker begins streaming on Thursday, January 13.
How can you sign up for HBO Max?
HBO Max is HBO’s new streaming service. Aside from HBO originals, HBO Max has a library of popular films and shows, including The Matrix Resurrections and Succession. HBO Max can be accessed on its own through HBO’s website or through the HBO app, available through your TV, digital or mobile provider. It costs $14.99 a month to subscribe with no ads. You can currently sign up for a 12-month subscription for 20% off.
