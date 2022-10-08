The ‘Hellraiser’ 2022 Ending: A New Cenobite Is Born

(CTN News) – This 2022 Hellraiser reboot is directed by David Bruckner and written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. Although it’s the 11th Hellraiser film, you don’t need to have seen all 10 previous films to understand the plot.

Although you might not be able to follow the plot of the 2022 Hellraiser if you’ve seen the original. There’s a lot going on, from evil puzzle boxes to chattering demons to bloody sacrifices

Decider is here to help you if you had trouble following the story. Hellraiser 2022 plot summary and ending explained.

In the movie, a young man named Joey is called into a very creepy room by Ronald Voight (Goran Vinjić). He asks Joey to solve a Rubik’s cube-like puzzle box. When Joey solves it, the box’s hidden knife stabs him.

As he’s strung up by demonic chains, a portal opens to another dimension. Voight looks up to the heavens and declares, “I’m a penitent of Leviathan.”. Please let me speak. OK, then grant me this boon.

WHAT IS THE HELLRAISER 2022 ENDING EXPLAINED?

Voight’s mansion is being chased by Cenobites. As Chatterer is stabbed by the box and sacrificed, Riley realizes that killing Cenobites technically counts as a sacrifice. Her final sacrifice to the box involves intentionally letting the Cenobites into the mansion.

But wait, there’s more! Trevor, Riley’s terrible boyfriend, worked for Voight all along. Traitor!

He appears at the mansion with a metal contraption in his chest that lets the audience know he’s at the mercy of the box. In order to be free, he hired Trevor to feed the box.

He recalls how he solved the puzzle box with sacrifices six years ago. Cenobite “sensation” was actually weird body horror torture. Who knew?

Riley steps in and asks the Cenobites to take Trevor instead of Colin. Trevor is stabbed, releasing Colin from Cenobite prison. Riley rejects Pinhead’s gift of her resurrected brother as the final sacrifice.

Knowing that the Cenobite reward won’t be what they say, she accepts the loss of her brother. It means Riley has chosen “the Lament Configuration,” or life, and will always regret her decision.

AT THE END OF HELLRAISER, WHAT HAPPENS TO ROLAND VOIGHT?

In the movie’s final scene, Voight is transformed into a Cenobite.The Cenobite’s god raises him in light, what looks like wings behind him.

There was some lore about the Cenobites being angels earlier in the movie. It’s not them, and they aren’t demons; they’re just weird otherworldly beings with a fetish for peeling people’s skin off.

Now Voight is one of them. The movie ends with a new Cenobite villain – setting up a potential sequel. So maybe we’ll see Voight in Hellraiser 12?

