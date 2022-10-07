Hilary Swank Is Expecting Twins

(CTN News) – Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank and her husband, Paul Schneider, are expecting twins, the Million Dollar Baby star announced on Wednesday during an appearance on Good Morning America.

This is something that I have dreamed about for a long time, and my next thing is going to be to become a mother,” said Hilary Swank, 48, who is interested in becoming a mother. There are two of them, and not just one. I can’t believe it.”

A social-venture entrepreneur and Hilary Swank, who had a secret two-year engagement, got married in a private ceremony in 2018 following a two-year engagement;

During Wednesday’s segment, Hilary Swank said that twins run in both of their families and said: “It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle.”

She added that being a mother is an amazing experience, and that she is “so excited” about it. Swank, who is starring in the new Hulu drama Alaska Daily, also talked about the difficulty of concealing her pregnancy from her co-stars and the production crew.

“My clothes began to not fit so I had to … cut my jeans open. Then I put on a jacket.” She recalled how they told her, “That’s not in continuity.’ I replied, ‘Oh, I think it works … I’m going to do it.”

According to Swank, she will give birth to twins in April on the same day as her late father’s birthday, who passed away in October 2021.

This announcement was made in a preview of Friday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

A picture of the actress's

Bump was shared on her Instagram account along with a caption that said “Coming soon… DOUBLE feature” along with two angel-baby emojis to celebrate the news.

In response to commenters

Who had some very rude things to say about the actor’s age, Emmy Rossum, who is Swank’s You’re Not You co-star, responded with a very succinct “Gfy.” Yes, Emmy. I wish Swank the best of luck.

