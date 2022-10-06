Listen To Tame Impala’s ‘Lonerism’ Album In Full On Its 10th Birthday

(CTN News) – Ten years ago today, Tame Impala released Lonerism, one of the most influential Australian albums of the 21st century.

The album was hailed as a classic almost immediately – Pitchfork praised the album for capturing “the progressive and experimental spirit of psychedelic rock, and not just the sound” – and a decade later, music is still grappling with its legacy.

In much the same way that Kendrick Lamar irrevocably changed hip-hop with Good Kid, M.A.A.D City in 2012, and Frank Ocean changed R&B with Channel Orange in the same year, Kevin Parker’s creation has had an enduring and seismic impact on psychedelic rock.

Last year, Stu Mackenzie, a fellow Australian psychedelic magician, described Parker’s brilliance perfectly while recalling the first time he saw Tame Impala:

Remember when the Sex Pistols played a show and everyone started a punk band as a result? Well, this was a similar experience.

The show was not attended by many people, but I believe they all went home and formed a psychedelic band. The answer is yes.”

Last weekend, Tame Impala performed the entire Lonerism album in full from front to back at Desert Daze in California as part of the celebration of the 10th anniversary of Lonerism.

As a result, Tame Impala album tracks were aired for the first time ever – the lovely closer ‘Sun’s Coming Up’ – and performances for the first time since 2015 – the opener ‘Be Above It’ and ‘Music To Walk Home By’.

Watch the band’s full Desert Daze performance below. Ten years from now, Lonerism will still be regarded as a masterpiece of the 21st century.

You can find more information about this topic by following the Indie Observer or the Live Music Observer.

SEE ALSO:

Super Mario Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And More

Loretta Lynn, A Music Legend 90 Years Old, Has Passed Away

Loretta Lynn’s “The Pill” Still Cannot Be Played On Country Radio