Biden’s “Armageddon” Warning Was Not Based On Any New Information

(CTN News) – Before President Biden’s stark “Armageddon” warning, the United States had no new information about Russia and nuclear weapons, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday.

The big picture:

As a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s veiled nuclear threat last month, Biden warned the U.S. faces the greatest threat since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis.

What she said:

“The president was raising concerns about Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons,” Pierre said in a statement.

In her words, “we have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture.” Nor do we have any indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons in the near future.

Flashback: As a result of Mr. Biden’s comments on “Armageddon“, he followed up on Putin’s promise at the end of September to use “all the means at our disposal” to protect the Russian people.

On Thursday, Russia’s military fired seven missiles into residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, a city that is home to one of the world’s largest nuclear power plants.

A fundraiser held by Biden on Thursday night stated that Putin “is not joking when he talks about the potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, one might say, significantly underperforming.”

We have a direct threat of the use of nuclear weapons for the first time since the Cuban missile crisis,” he added.

According to RIA, a Russian state-owned news agency, Biden’s warning was “an appeal to start yet another world war with unpredictable, monstrous consequences.”

