Tia Mowry Announces Split From Cory Hardrict

(CTN News) -After fourteen years of marriage, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have decided to end their relationship.

She revealed their decision to part ways in a post on her Instagram page on Tuesday. She is best known for her role as Tia Mowry Landry in the TV series “Sister, Sister.”

In the past, I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Mowry wrote.

It is never an easy decision to make, and it is not without sadness. As we co-parent our children, we will maintain a friendship.

Thank you for all the happy times we had together and I want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we embark on this new chapter.”

In court documents obtained by TODAY, Mowry filed for divorce on Oct. 3. She wants joint custody of Cree Taylor Hardrict, 11, and Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, 4.

Mowry spoke to TODAY last year about her and Hardrict’s journey to conceive Cairo. At the time Mowry was diagnosed with endometriosis, she was experiencing difficulties conceiving.

Growing up, I never heard the word infertility. Neither my family nor friends talked about it,” Mowry explained. “We as women are like, ‘OK, I’m going to get married, I’m going to have kids,’ but it doesn’t always work out that way.”

In 2017, Mowry and Hardrict appeared together in an Oprah Winfrey Network docuseries called “Black Love” and revealed they met on a film set.

After a night out at The Cheesecake Factory, Tia Mowry first realized she was in love when Hardrict chased after her to deliver flowers.

The last time I gave her flowers, I opened the trunk (where they were) and gave her flowers, and I was so embarrassed, and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, she might never see me again.'”

Tia Mowry remembered her reaction at the time: “That was when my heart melted.” “I thought, ‘Oh, this guy is different.'” That guy is awesome. ‘He’s so sweet, generous, and kind.’ And the gifts didn’t stop.”

Why Tia Mowry is divorcing?

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Mowry filed for divorce from Hardrict in Los Angeles on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting joint physical and legal custody of their children.

