Lisa Marie Presley, 54 Hospitalized After Heart Attack

US media reported that the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, was hospitalized after a suspected cardiac arrest at her home in in Calabasas, California. The 54-year-old was unresponsive when LA county paramedics arrived.

A subsequent statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said paramedics performed CPR and “determined the patient had signs of life” before taking her to the hospital immediately.

Presley, 54, attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday, on hand to celebrate Austin Butler’s award for playing her father in “Elvis. Just days before that, she was in Memphis, Tennessee, at Graceland — the mansion where Elvis lived — to celebrate her father’s birth anniversary on Jan. 8th.

Lisa Marie Presley’s mother, Priscilla, confirmed her daughter was hospitalized.

My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.

"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time," she tweeted.

TMZ reported that Lisa Marie Presley had a “full arrest” before a bystander gave her adrenaline. Her health is unknown.

Lisa Marie, born 1968, followed her father into music. Her 2003 debut sold hundreds of thousands of copies and was well-received.

She married Michael Jackson, Nicholas Cage, Danny Keough, and Michael Lockwood.

Lisa shares four kids with two ex-husbands. She has twin daughters Harper and Finley, who she welcomed in 2008, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. They were married between 2006 and 2021. She also welcomed a daughter, Riley, and a son, Benjamin, with her ex-husband Danny Keough.

