Kittery Trading Post Salaries: Popular Jobs at Kittery Trading Post

(CTN News) – If you’re considering joining the team at Kittery Trading Post or simply curious about how much they pay, you’re in the right place. Here’s an in-depth look at the salaries and popular jobs at Kittery Trading Post across various categories and locations in the United States.

Products and Services

Kittery Trading Post prides itself on offering an extensive selection of outdoor gear, apparel, and footwear, catering to a wide range of outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, camping, and kayaking.

The store provides top-quality brand name casual and sport-specific apparel, along with a diverse range of outdoor recreation gear, accessories, and gifts for outdoor enthusiasts.

Additionally, the store offers services like curbside pickup, firearm sales, and various onsite amenities, including a picnic area, live/cooked lobsters, and hunting and fishing licenses.

Location and Directions

Situated in Southern Maine, Kittery Trading Post is conveniently located for visitors from Boston and Portland, making it a popular stop for outdoor enthusiasts in the region.

The store is easily accessible via Interstate 95, with detailed directions provided for visitors coming from different points, ensuring a seamless shopping experience for customers.

Average Salaries at Kittery Trading Post:

Here’s a breakdown of some popular roles and their corresponding average hourly salaries based on data collected over the past 36 months:

Delivery Driver: $21.14 per hour (23 salaries reported) Retail Assistant Manager: $15.18 per hour (27 salaries reported) Grader: $18.97 per hour (22 salaries reported) Lead Cashier: $16.00 per hour (13 salaries reported) Customer Service Associate / Cashier: $14.86 per hour (10 salaries reported) Retail Sales Associate: $14.86 per hour (5 salaries reported) Records Clerk (Administrative Assistance): $18.04 per hour (13 salaries reported) Processor (Administrative Assistance): $14.15 per hour (19 salaries reported) Order Manager: $17.31 per hour (3 salaries reported) Janitor (Cleaning & Sanitation): $18.00 per hour (20 salaries reported)

Popular Jobs at Kittery Trading Post:

Here are some recent job listings at Kittery Trading Post in Kittery, ME:

Cashier Assistant Manager

Background Check Support Specialist

Firearms Sales Specialist

Facilities Maintenance

Archery & Hunting Specialist

Firearms Support Specialist

Conclusion:

From warehouse roles to customer-facing positions and managerial roles, Kittery Trading Post offers a variety of job opportunities with competitive salaries.

Keep in mind that the provided figures are approximations based on data collected from various sources, including employee submissions and job advertisements.

Actual salaries may vary based on factors such as location, experience, and specific job duties.

For the most accurate information, it’s always a good idea to consult directly with the employer.