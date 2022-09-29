Connect with us

Entertainment

A Jazzman's Blues, Tyler Perry's Most Recent Film, Has Been Released On Netflix
Advertisement

Entertainment

Queen Charlotte, Netflix Is Officially Releasing A Prequel To Its Popular Series

Entertainment

John Cena Just Broke The Best Guinness World Record in History

Entertainment

Chloe Grace Moretz Says She Still Gets Affected By Family Guy Memes

Entertainment

Cost of being a Superfan: From Drake to Ed Sheeran to Dua Lipa

Entertainment

Dates For E3 2023 Set For June 13-16, With Separate Business And Consumer Areas

Entertainment

'The Last Of Us' Trailer: Pedro Pascal Survives The Apocalypse

Entertainment

Here are Netflix's Top 100 'Trending' Shows & Movies

Entertainment

Rihanna Confirms She Will Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Entertainment

Movierulz - Watch Bollywood & Hollywood Full Movies in HD 720 and 1080p

Entertainment

Movie4me 2022: Watch & Free 300Mb Download Hollywood, Bollywood, South Movies

Entertainment

Dahmer On Netflix: Grade The Premiere Episode, We See Faces On A Variety Of Topics

Entertainment

Raju Srivastav: The house the father sold, Raju bought Ten years later for Eight Times the Price

Entertainment

Netflix Releases Trailer Of Upcoming Horror Fiction Series 'The Midnight Club'

Entertainment

'Blonde' Star Ana de Armas Knows Her Nudes Will Go Viral: 'It's Disgusting'

Entertainment Hollywood News News

Adam Levine Cheats On Pregnant Wife, Wants Unborn Child Named After Mistress

Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian Hits Back At Fan Asking About Pregnancy

Entertainment

Post Malone Injured In Concert Stage Fall, Returns to Finish Show After Brief Delay

Entertainment

Philadelphia Drag Queen Died After Collapsing Onstage

Entertainment

Anne Heche's Ex-Boyfriend And Her Son Are Reportedly Fighting Over Anne Heche's Estate

Entertainment

A Jazzman’s Blues, Tyler Perry’s Most Recent Film, Has Been Released On Netflix

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

28 seconds ago

on

A Jazzman's Blues

(CTN News) – A Jazzman’s Blues, Tyler Perry’s latest film, debuted on Netflix last Friday. After sneaking into a performance of August Wilson’s Seven Guitars, where he also met Wilson.

He apparently wrote the screenplay or for the foundation and premise of the film A Jazzman’s Blues. This film’s trailer is fantastic, no doubt.

It was so different, even as someone who has seen nearly all of his films (including all films with Perry as Madea), that I thought maybe this film was better than the rest.

Compared to Tyler Perry’s previous films, A Jazzman’s Blues is better.  

Tyler Perry does not seem to care one damn about the criticisms that have been leveled against him by a great many of us. That is something I appreciate and respect. His empire has literally been built on his terms, and he has a large audience to thank for that.

What are these criticisms about A Jazzman’s Blues?

You asked a good question. In addition to gaping plot holes, bad writing, and implausible storylines filled with grandstanding moral Christian messages, the series is also criticized for lightly handling societal issues and/or heavily judging Black people.

One thing you can give him credit for is that he never uses the white gaze in his films (even those starring white people). The fact that white people will never see Perry’s films doesn’t bother me at all.

What makes me believe he doesn’t care? Some films are better than others for various reasons, but he keeps making films with all the same problems.

Jazzman’s Blues is one of those films that stands out from the crowd. As for the plot holes, bad writing and various Black traumas in spades (it’s set in the “Deep South” in the 1940s),

This movie lacks the white gaze (all of the white people in this movie are terrible people as well), is devoid of the white gaze, has plot holes, is full of plot holes, and has a lot of substandard writing on top of it.

In spite of this, it’s cinematically stunning, has some fabulous dance numbers, and a decent story that just needs some more writers. During the year 2021, Perry famously announced that all of his films were written by him.

Something he seemed very proud of, whereas most of us thought, “Well, duh,” since I think most of us think all of his movies would be better if he, ya know, had additional eyes on them.

Jazzman’s Blues isn’t a bad movie; it’s not great, but it’s not awful either. Nobody is eating air in the background like in A Fall from Grace (an actual bad movie saved by a group watch and social media ragefest).

As with A Madea Family Funeral and Nobody’s Fool (among others), A Madea Homecoming was a bad movie. There are bad movies he has.

To be fair, I thought The Family That Preys, Daddy’s Little Girls, and Good Deeds were good movies, and (surprisingly) Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor and Acrimony were good bad movies.

People Also Read:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading