Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Breakup Rumors Are ‘Untrue’, Source Claims

(CTN News) – Rumours of cheating and a breakup between rapper ASAP Rocky and singer Rihanna have been circulating for the past few days. In January this year, the Umbrella singer announced that she was expecting her first child with her longtime partner. After the announcement, the duo made red carpet appearances while the singer flaunted her growing belly.

They met each other in 2013 and made their first public appearance together in 2019 at the British Fashion Awards. Having experienced a whirlwind romance in the spotlight, the couple is now embroiled in rumours of cheating and a breakup between the two.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky rumours ‘untrue’

TMZ reported that a source connected to the couple denied rumours about a breakup and cheating allegations. The outlet reported that the source said the claims were ”100% false on both counts. 100 per cent isn’t true. It’s fine.”

According to reports, Rihanna broke up with ASAP Rocky after the latter was caught cheating on her with shoe designer, Amina Muaddi. Muaddi, who reportedly works at Rihanna’s Fenty brand, also posted pictures of Rihanna on her normal outings in Hollywood.

‘Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have split. She broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi,’ tweeted an influencer and fashion commentator named Louis Pisano.

No official word has been given on the matter.

The Diamonds singer is expecting her first child as she enjoys the process of being pregnant. Although she has not revealed her due date, she recently spoke out about her pregnancy and how she has welcomed new changes while also maintaining her core attitude.

