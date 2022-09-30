Hayley Williams Says Paramore Needed a Break To Find Their Identity

(CTN News) _ According to Hayley Williams, the song’s title was inspired by events that happened around the world.

When I cannot believe [something], whether Hayley Williams the planet, politics, social stuff, I always say, “This is why we can’t have nice things.”

She says the break allowed her and the band to reflect and think about everything.

It helped us find our identity Hayley Williams apart from Paramore and all the public projection we get,” she told Radio 1’s Future Sounds with Clara Amfo.

“I learned I’m really introverted.”

Hayley, Taylor York and Zac Farro will play their first live shows in over four years this weekend.

Her roots were reconnected during Covid, when much of the world was forced inside.

“I don’t think I would have slowed down, gotten time with my family,” she says.

We were glad to be home, because we got to be a part of our own Nashville community, and it wasn’t just about Paramore.”

We didn’t know we’d be pushed so far inside.”

While the band was away, they didn’t forget about their fans, or build their album.

“I think if you talk to anybody, it was such a ridiculously tragic time,” Hayley says.

I thought about the Hayley Williams fans, the shows, the whole time we were writing the entire album.”

The UK was on their minds.

There’s something really special about the UK and its lineage of bands. We have such a cool relationship with our fans there.”

We dug up our oldest influences from across the pond. Every time I imagined playing a show, it was at a festival in the UK or a crowd in Manchester.”

How about a 2023 tour? It won’t take long, she teases.

She says, “We’ve got the plan.”.

I can’t wait for people to find out who we’re playing with. I’m just so excited to be back.”

SEE Also:

Queen Charlotte, Netflix Is Officially Releasing A Prequel To Its Popular Series

Chloe Grace Moretz Says She Still Gets Affected By Family Guy Memes