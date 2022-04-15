Cannes Film Festival Lineup For The 75th Edition Announced, Check Full list

(CTN News) – Cannes Film Festival 2022 will take place from May 17 through May 28. Organizers, including festival director Thierry Fremaux and former president Pierre Lescure, have announced the much-anticipated lineup, which includes everything from Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis to the long-awaited Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick.
The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival event will be announced in the coming weeks, along with additional sidebars and jury members. Thierry Fremaux announced 49 films during the introduction, while others will be revealed shortly. Deadline reports that Michel Hazanavicius’ Z (Comme Z) aka Final Cut will open the festival out of the competition on May 17.
Cannes Film Festival 2022: Official selection
Cannes Film Festival – COMPETITION
- Les Amandiers, director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
- Holy Spider, director: Ali Abbasi
- Crimes Of The Future, director: David Cronenberg
- Stars At Noon, director: Claire Denis
- Frère Et Soeur, director: Arnaud Desplechin
- Tori And Lokita, director: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
- Armageddon Time, director: James Gray
- Close, director: Lukas Dhont
- Broker, director: Hirokazu Kore-eda
- RMN, director: Cristian Mungiu
- Triangle Of Sadness, director: Ruben Ostlund
- Showing Up, director: Kelly Reichardt
- Decision To Leave, director: Park Chan-wook
- Nostalgia, director: Mario Martone
- Tchaikovski’s Wife, director: Kirill Serebrennikov
- Boy From Heaven, director: Tarik Saleh
- Leila’s Brothers, director: Saeed Roustaee
- Eo, director: Jerzy Skolimowski
Cannes Film Festival – UN CERTAIN REGARD
- Les Pires, director: Lisa Akoka, Romane Gueret
- Burning Days, director: Emin Alper
- Metronom, director: Alexandru Belc
- All The People I’ll Never Be, director: Davy Chou
- Sick Of Myself, director: Kristoffer Borgli
- Domingo And The Mist, director: Ariel Escalante Meza
- Plan 75, director: Hayakawa Chie
- Beast, director: Riley Keough, Gina Gammell
- Corsage, director: Marie Kreutzer
- Butterfly Vision, director: Maksim Nakonechnyi
- The Silent Twins, director: Agnieszka Smocynska
- The Stranger, director: Thomas M Wright
- Joyland, director: Saim Sadiq
- Rodeo, director: Lola Quivoron
- Godland, director: Hlynur Palmason
Cannes Film Festival – CANNES PREMIERE
- Nos Frangins, director: Rachid Bouchareb
- Nightfall, director: Marco Bellocchio
- Dodo, director: Panos H Koutras
- Irma Vep (series), director: Olivier Assayas
Cannes Film Festival – OUT OF COMPETITION
- Z (Comme Z), director: Michel Hazanavicius
- Top Gun: Maverick, director: Joseph Kosinski
- Elvis, director: Baz Luhrmann
- Novembre,director: Cédric Jimenez
- Three Thousand Years Of Longing, director: George Miller
- Mascarade, director: Nicolas Bedos
Cannes Film Festival – MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
- Hunt, director: Lee Jung-Jae
- Moonage Daydream, director: Brett Morgen
- Fumer Fait Tousser, director: Quentin Dupieux
Cannes Film Festival – SPECIAL SCREENINGS
- All That Breathes, director: Shaunak Sen
- The Natural History Of Destruction, director: Sergei Loznitsa
- Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind, director: Ethan Coen