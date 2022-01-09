Entertainment
Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Watch Online on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon
Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2: In the midst of its climax, Attack on Titan has become one of the most revered anime series of all time. In the last year, we saw the first 16 episodes of the final season, which ended on a cliffhanger. However, the show will soon be back with the release of Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2″. You can find more details about it in this streaming guide.
Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 1 Release Date And Time
The release date of the next episode is the first thing we need to discuss. It’s scheduled for January 8th, 2022. The subbed version will drop a few hours after the episode in Japan airs at 12:05 a.m. JST. The time for the subbed episode will be 12:45 PM Pacific Time (PT)/3:45 PM Eastern Time (ET).
When the new episode of the fourth season becomes available, you might wonder where you can watch it. This section is for those of you who already know, but for those who don’t, the next one is for you. Let’s check it out.
All American Season 3: Soon to be Streaming on Netflix
What Will Happen In Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 1?
The last episode showed how the Jaegerists led by Eren had taken over Paradis Island. In the process of capturing his old friends and comrades, he meets Pieck, a warrior from Marley who tells Eren she wants to join her cause and will tell him where other Marleyans are hiding. However, this was a lie, and Eren and his Jaegers were attacked by the Marleyans and the rest of the warriors.
In the last episode, Reiner and Eren were teased with a rematch. The opening scene will likely be the first of the season. This being the final season of the show, we can expect an all-out war between Eldia and the rest of the world.
Can I Stream Attack On Titan Season 4, Part 2 For Free?
Absolutely! Streaming Attack on Titan is available for free on Crunchyroll, Adult Swim, and Tubi. Tubi has only the first season as of now, whereas Crunchyroll has the first three, and Adult Swim has through Season 4: Part 1 for free.
How To Watch Attack On Titan Season 4, Part 2
In order to stream the latest from AoT as soon as it drops in the US, it is best to sign up for Crunchyroll’s Premium subscription (which starts at $7.99) or Funimation’s (which starts at $5.99). You can watch the series without ads with subscriptions to Hulu (starting at $6.99) and Adult Swim (for no additional cost if it is included in your pay-TV package). Netflix subscribers will have to wait even longer, as only the first season is available so far.
Any episode of AoT so far can also be purchased on Amazon Prime Video (starting at $2.99 per episode) for die-hard fans who want to watch (and rewatch) the series whenever and wherever they like.
