BTS’ Most Awaited Album ‘Proof’ Out Now

(CTN News) – In celebration of the ninth anniversary of their debut, BTS released their new album “Proof” on Friday. It is a highly anticipated return to the music scene from the boy band.

In less than two days, a teaser track, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”, has garnered more than 17.8 million views on YouTube.

Last year, the seven-member group became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards. They met with US President Joe Biden at the White House last week to discuss hate crimes against Asians.

Listen to The ‘BTS’ Most Awaited Song ”Poof”

Since the band’s debut on June 13, 2013, they have been spearheading a global K-Pop craze with lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people all over the world.

In spite of this, they also have a fan base that extends into older demographics, thus tying their spending power to an internet-savvy generation that has embraced the power of social media.

BTS performed in Los Angeles for the first time since the Coronavirus outbreak began last November. The BTS members returned to their home country in March for three concerts in Seoul.