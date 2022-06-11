32.1 C
Bangkok
type here...
Entertainment

BTS’ Most Awaited Album ‘Proof’ Out Now

By Arsi Mughal
0
3
BTS' Most Awaited Album 'Proof' Out Now
BTS' Most Awaited Album 'Proof' Out Now

Must read

(CTN News) – In celebration of the ninth anniversary of their debut, BTS released their new album “Proof” on Friday. It is a highly anticipated return to the music scene from the boy band.

In less than two days, a teaser track, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”, has garnered more than 17.8 million views on YouTube.

Last year, the seven-member group became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards. They met with US President Joe Biden at the White House last week to discuss hate crimes against Asians.

Listen to The ‘BTS’ Most Awaited Song ”Poof”

Since the band’s debut on June 13, 2013, they have been spearheading a global K-Pop craze with lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people all over the world.

In spite of this, they also have a fan base that extends into older demographics, thus tying their spending power to an internet-savvy generation that has embraced the power of social media.

BTS performed in Los Angeles for the first time since the Coronavirus outbreak began last November. The BTS members returned to their home country in March for three concerts in Seoul.

Related CTN News:
Doctor Strange 2′ Becomes The Highest-Grossing Film Of 2022 After Beating ‘The Batman’
Jurassic World Dominion Movie Review (2022)
Man vs Bee: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, And More
Previous articleJurassic World Dominion Movie Review (2022)
Next articlePolice Seize 390Kg of Crystal Meth from Drug Courier

More News

Load more
learn spanish online

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks