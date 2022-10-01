Peacock Will Host A Community Movie

(CTN News) _ Greetings, students. Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBC Universal, has ordered a Community Movie feature film after a lengthy campaign.

According to a press release, Peacock won the rights to the Community Movie from original series creator Dan Harmon in a “highly competitive situation” and will also stream the series on its streaming service.

The Community movie will be written and executive produced by Harmon and Andrew Guest, who wrote the show’s first two seasons and classic episodes like.

“Advanced Dungeons & Dragons” and “A Fistful of Paintballs.”

With Russ Krasnoff and Gary Foster, Joel McHale will also serve as an executive producer on the film.

The studio will be Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television.

At a Colorado community college, a study group had misadventures and exploits.

The film Peacock does not yet know whether longtime series regulars Donald Glover, who played Troy and left during the fifth season,

Yvette-Nicole Brown, who played Shirley, or Chevy Chase, who played Pierce and left during the fourth season and was killed off during the fifth season will return.