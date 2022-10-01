Connect with us

Entertainment

Peacock Will Host A Community Movie
Advertisement

Entertainment

Trevor Noah & Dua Lipa Were Seen Kissing a Day Before His 'Daily Show' Departure

Entertainment

Hocus Pocus 2: What Critics Are Saying

Entertainment

According to Seth Rogen, Snoop Dogg Auctioned Off a Blunt For $10K Once

Entertainment

Hayley Williams Says Paramore Needed a Break To Find Their Identity

Entertainment

Coolio, 59, Has Passed Away

Entertainment

Marilyn Monroe Is Humiliated In "Blonde" Rather Than Celebrated

Entertainment

A Jazzman's Blues, Tyler Perry's Most Recent Film, Has Been Released On Netflix

Entertainment

Queen Charlotte, Netflix Is Officially Releasing A Prequel To Its Popular Series

Entertainment

John Cena Just Broke The Best Guinness World Record in History

Entertainment

Chloe Grace Moretz Says She Still Gets Affected By Family Guy Memes

Entertainment

Cost of being a Superfan: From Drake to Ed Sheeran to Dua Lipa

Entertainment

Dates For E3 2023 Set For June 13-16, With Separate Business And Consumer Areas

Entertainment

'The Last Of Us' Trailer: Pedro Pascal Survives The Apocalypse

Entertainment

Here are Netflix's Top 100 'Trending' Shows & Movies

Entertainment

Rihanna Confirms She Will Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Entertainment

Movierulz - Watch Bollywood & Hollywood Full Movies in HD 720 and 1080p

Entertainment

Movie4me 2022: Watch & Free 300Mb Download Hollywood, Bollywood, South Movies

Entertainment

Dahmer On Netflix: Grade The Premiere Episode, We See Faces On A Variety Of Topics

Entertainment

Raju Srivastav: The house the father sold, Raju bought Ten years later for Eight Times the Price

Entertainment

Peacock Will Host A Community Movie

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

2 hours ago

on

Peacock Will Host A Community Movie

(CTN News) _ Greetings, students. Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBC Universal, has ordered a Community Movie feature film after a lengthy campaign.

According to a press release, Peacock won the rights to the Community Movie from original series creator Dan Harmon in a “highly competitive situation” and will also stream the series on its streaming service.
 The Community movie will be written and executive produced by Harmon and Andrew Guest, who wrote the show’s first two seasons and classic episodes like.
“Advanced Dungeons & Dragons” and “A Fistful of Paintballs.”
With Russ Krasnoff and Gary Foster, Joel McHale will also serve as an executive producer on the film.
 The studio will be Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television.
At a Colorado community college, a study group had misadventures and exploits.
The film Peacock does not yet know whether longtime series regulars Donald Glover, who played Troy and left during the fifth season,
Yvette-Nicole Brown, who played Shirley, or Chevy Chase, who played Pierce and left during the fourth season and was killed off during the fifth season will return.

The #sixseasonsandamovie campaign started in 2014 near the end of Community Movie run on NBC.

 In 2009, Community joined The Office, 30 Rock, and Parks & Recreation on NBC’s must-see comedy lineup.

 The series Peacock won an Emmy in 2012 for outstanding individual achievement in animation.

For Coronavirus relief efforts, the Community cast reunited for a virtual table read in 2020.

Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content,

NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, says, “‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement.”

“We’re excited to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy.”

SEE ALSO:

Trevor Noah & Dua Lipa Were Seen Kissing a Day Before His ‘Daily Show’ Departure

Hocus Pocus 2: What Critics Are Saying

Hayley Williams Says Paramore Needed a Break To Find Their Identity
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop