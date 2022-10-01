Entertainment
Peacock Will Host A Community Movie
(CTN News) _ Greetings, students. Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBC Universal, has ordered a Community Movie feature film after a lengthy campaign.
The #sixseasonsandamovie campaign started in 2014 near the end of Community Movie run on NBC.
In 2009, Community joined The Office, 30 Rock, and Parks & Recreation on NBC’s must-see comedy lineup.
The series Peacock won an Emmy in 2012 for outstanding individual achievement in animation.
For Coronavirus relief efforts, the Community cast reunited for a virtual table read in 2020.
Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content,
NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, says, “‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement.”
“We’re excited to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy.”
