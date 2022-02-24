Anna Karen, EastEnders Legend, Dies in A House Fire at 85

EastEnders actress Anna Karen, aka Aunt Sal, has died in a house fire.

After 10:30 pm last night, emergency services were called to Windsor Road, Ilford. It took firefighters less than an hour to bring the blaze under control, but the actress had already passed away. Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown. There has been a death in the Windsor Road fire in Ilford, a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said.

Fire damaged part of the ground floor of a mid-terrace house. Tragically, a woman died at the scene.

Firefighters were called at 2240 and the fire was under control by 2338. Approximately 20 firefighters from Ilford and Barking fire stations attended the incident. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

In 1973, Anna was the only remaining cast member of the legendary 1960s and 1970s sitcom On The Buses.

Olive was played by the actress in all 74 episodes of the hit show.

In 1971, she appeared in two of the highest-grossing films – Mutiny on the Buses and Holiday on the Buses

She was known for more than that role, however.

Eastenders pay tribute to Anna Karen

An Eastenders spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Anna Karen has passed away.

“Anna created a sharp, quick-witted, and extremely popular character in Aunt Sal that the audience will never forget, just as those who worked with her at EastEnders will never forget her warmth, kindness fun, and good humor.

“Our love and thoughts are with Anna’s family and friends.”

