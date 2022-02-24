23.4 C
Bangkok
type here...
EntertainmentTrending News

Anna Karen, EastEnders Legend, Dies in A House Fire at 85

By Arsi Mughal
0
9
Anna Karen
Anna Karen

Must read

Arsi Mughalhttps://www.chiangraitimes.com

EastEnders actress Anna Karen, aka Aunt Sal, has died in a house fire.

After 10:30 pm last night, emergency services were called to Windsor Road, Ilford. It took firefighters less than an hour to bring the blaze under control, but the actress had already passed away. Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown. There has been a death in the Windsor Road fire in Ilford, a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said.

Fire damaged part of the ground floor of a mid-terrace house. Tragically, a woman died at the scene.

Must Read: Mark Lanegan, A Former Screaming Trees Singer, Has Died at 57

Firefighters were called at 2240 and the fire was under control by 2338. Approximately 20 firefighters from Ilford and Barking fire stations attended the incident. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

In 1973, Anna was the only remaining cast member of the legendary 1960s and 1970s sitcom On The Buses.

Olive was played by the actress in all 74 episodes of the hit show.

In 1971, she appeared in two of the highest-grossing films – Mutiny on the Buses and Holiday on the Buses

She was known for more than that role, however.

Eastenders pay tribute to Anna Karen

An Eastenders spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Anna Karen has passed away.

“Anna created a sharp, quick-witted, and extremely popular character in Aunt Sal that the audience will never forget, just as those who worked with her at EastEnders will never forget her warmth, kindness fun, and good humor.

“Our love and thoughts are with Anna’s family and friends.”

Also Check:

Lindsey Pearlman, Star of Chicago Justice, Found Dead After Being Reported Missing

Are “Gossip Girl” Fame Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson Secretly Dating?

‘Uncharted’ Review: Tom Holland-Starrer Has Unreal Stunts & A Little Comedy

People Also Read

Previous articleElden Ring Review: FromSoftware’s Most Accessible Game Yet
Next articleMuseflower Retreat & Spa Donates Funds and Gifts to Samanmit School
- Advertisement -

More articles

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Insomnia In Childhood: Early Symptoms Can Put You At The Risk

What To Ask In Technical SEO Interviews

SEO Software Market to Grow Rapidly In Future Years

Emmy Rossum Will Play Tom Holland’s Mother In ‘The Crowded Room’

Trudeau Ends Emergency Act He Invoked on His Own Citizens

Oscars 2022: Will The 94th Academy Awards Not Be Aired Live?

Omicron Infect 6,000 Children Under 5 in a Single Day

Cristiano Ronaldo Faces His Favorite Rival In The UCL With 25 Goals & 4 Hat-Tricks

Flooding From Fierce Rains Leave One Dead, 10 Missing in Australia

Boris Johnson Defends UK Sanctions Against Russia and Promises To More Action

Spider-Man: Trio Recreates Iconic Memes, As The Film Gets Digital Release Date

Thailand Scraps Day-5 PCR Test to Boost Tourism

Museflower Retreat & Spa Donates Funds and Gifts to Samanmit School

Anna Karen, EastEnders Legend, Dies in A House Fire at 85

Elden Ring Review: FromSoftware’s Most Accessible Game Yet

What Does Trove Mean? Today’s Wordle Answer Is Confusing

UEFA Champions League: Can Russia Still Host The UCL Final at St. Petersburg?

Guadalajara Open: Emma Raducanu Retires With a Hip Injury In US Open Champion

Western Nations Slap Powerful Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine

Thai Army General Jailed in US$1.3 Million Fraud Case

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks