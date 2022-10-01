Crime
Metropolitan Police Find 152 Kg of Heroin in Drug Couriers Car
Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police on Friday apprehended a narcotics courier was apprehended, and 152 kg of heroin was recovered from his vehicle.
Metropolitan Police apprehended Sonthirak Rodnoi, 38, of Nakhon Sawan province, in a car park behind a commercial bank’s Talat Thai branch in Bangkok.
Twenty sacks containing 400 bars of heroin, totalling 152 kilograms, were seized from his vehicle on Friday.
Mr. Sonthirak was charged with illegally possessing heroin with the intent to sell.
The arrest came after a tip that a substantial quantity of heroin was being transported by vehicle to the bank’s parking lot on Wednesday.
The arresting team from the metropolitan police force rushed to the scene and discovered a car with Nakhon Sawan license plates.
The heroin was discovered in the vehicle after a search by Metropolitan Police officers.
During questioning, Mr. Sonthirak allegedly stated that he was paid 200,000 baht to transport heroin from Suphan Buri province to Talat Thai, where it would be then taken to someone in Laem Chabang in Chon Buri province.
According to Metropolitan Police, the heroin was supposed to be shipped abroad.
According to Pol Lt Gen Samran Nuanma, of the Metropolitan Police department, the suspect had a past record. He was arrested and convicted on weapons and narcotics charges before being released from prison in 2017.
Thailand is renowned for having tough laws that prevent drug abuse and narcotics-related crimes. The use of severe penalties, such as the death penalty or a life sentence, in an effort to combat drug trafficking.
The law has been altered, nonetheless, as a result of the nation’s ongoing development. The world was shocked when Thailand decided to decriminalize marijuana usage, and the new law places more of an emphasis on criminals being rehabilitated.
Despite considerable easing of the Kingdom’s drug and narcotic laws, drug possession and trafficking may still result in severe punishments. Drug offenders from abroad may suffer severe legal repercussions and extradition to their home nations.
