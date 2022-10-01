Connect with us

Hocus Pocus 2: What Critics Are Saying

Hocus Pocus 2: What Critics Are Saying

(CTN News) _ Just in time for Halloween season, Disney released its sequel to 1993’s Salem-set spookfest “Hocus Pocus” on Disney+, reuniting the Sanderson sisters.

This time around, two best friends named Becca and Izzy (Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo) celebrate Becca’s 16th birthday in Salem’s Forbidden Woods,

Where they are unwittingly tricked into lighting the Black Flame Candle that summons Winnifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson (Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, respectively).

She’s trying to avenge the Mayor of Salem and achieve immortality by using ancient and complex dark magic.

At the time of publication, Rotten Tomatoes had awarded “Hocus Pocus 2” a 64 percent freshness rating, which is generally positive but not overwhelmingly so.

It has been described as an “entertaining, lively experience that captures the campy fun of Hocus Pocus 2″ by Boston.com.

Our goal is to give readers a chance to see what critics say about “Hocus Pocus 2” — good, bad, and everything in between — so they can make a decision for themselves.

With less than 30 minutes to bring the trio back from death, Hocus Pocus 2” director Anne Fletcher (“The Proposal”) clearly understands that Midler, Najimy, and Parker are the main attraction.

All three bring the same verve to their performances, gamely swooning and shrieking around the screen, and leaning into the film’s slapstick-style slapstick with aplomb.

The challenge for a sequel to a beloved film is keeping enough of the original to make the fans happy without being too repetitive or confusing for newcomers, and “Hocus Pocus 2” hits that mark perfectly.
There are some funny moments, like a Sanderson sisters costume competition, and the highlights of the first film are celebrated (there’s a delightful musical number).
This sequel is directed by Anne Fletcher (“Step Up,” “The Proposal”), and follows a similar goofy comedic approach to the first film, which was directed by Kenny Ortega.
A few meta-jokes reference the Sanderson sisters’ popularity in drag.
Thanks to Doug Jones, Hannah Waddingham and Sam Richardson, the brew-hahas aren’t exclusively concentrated on the three leads.
A fun ride for a fall night, “Hocus Pocus 2” is directed by Anne Fletcher and goes down easy.
However, by the time the entire town breaks into a dance, you may be ready for it to end.
