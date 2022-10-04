Netflix’s Top Movie Is Gerard Butler’s

(CTN News) _ A doting husband to Jaimie Alexander’s Lisa Spann, Gerard Butler plays Will Spann in Netflix’s Law Abiding Citizen. They stop at a gas station to fill up while driving Lisa to her parents’ house.

Lisa doesn’t return to the car, and Will panics, realizing that his beloved wife is gone.

Will immediately suspects foul play and contacts the proper authorities. Will becomes the prime suspect in the disappearance of his wife, launching him into a race with the law to prove his innocence before he’s arrested.

This Gerard Butler Netflix hit is packed with explosions and all the butt-kicking you’d expect from the star of Greenland, Den of Thieves, and Has Fallen.

In addition to Gerard Butler and Jaimie Alexander, the top Netflix film also stars Russell Hornsby, Ethan Embry, Michael Irby, Cindy Hogan, and Bruce Altman.

Brian Goodman directed from a screenplay by Marc Frydman. In addition to Voltage Pictures, Perfection Hunter Productions, and Marc Frydman Production, Butler’s G-BASE is part of the production team.

Netflix also offers the rom-com The Bounty Hunter, London Has Fallen, Olympus Has Fallen, and Den of Thieves led by Gerard Butler. Butler has quite a few upcoming projects.

At this point, none of the films will set Gerard Butler up for another Netflix takeover, but they all sound great. All-Star Weekend will see Butler join a star-studded cast that includes Jeremy Piven, Jessica Szohr, Eva Longoria, Robert Downey Jr.,

Benicio del Toro, and Ken Jeong. In the Jean-François Richet action-thriller, The Plane, Butler will lead along with Mike Colter, Daniella Pineda, Kelly Gale, Yoson An, Remi Adeleke, Haleigh Hekking, Lilly Krug, Joey Sotnick, Oliver Trevena, Tony Goldwyn, and Paul Ben-Victor.

Finally, Gerard Butler and Ric Roman Waugh, the director behind Angel Has Fallen and Greenland, are working on a reunion film.

A CIA operative must escape enemy territory in Afghanistan in a film titled Kandahar, starring Butler, Ali Fazal, Navid Negahban, Nina Toussaint-White, and Travis Fimmel.

Since the Gerard Butler led Has Fallen franchise is now available on Netflix, we have a feeling this one will end up there as well.

In addition to his roles in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life and Joel Schumacher’s Phantom of the Opera, Butler found fame with Zack Snyder’s beautifully shot fantasy epic, 300.

As the leading character, King Leonidas, Gerard Butler would become a permanent fixture in the action genre for years to come.

Butler has kept his acting talents mainly in action and romantic comedies where he’s melted hearts and starred opposite some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Hilary Swank, and Jessica Biel.

