Tony Khan Gets Mistaken For WWE’s Nick Khan

(CTN News) _ Tony Khan is the president, chief executive officer, general manager, and executive producer of All Elite Wrestling. WWE’s Co-CEO is Nick Khan.

In spite of sharing the same last name, the two are not related and share no resemblance. In spite of this, the two ended up being confused for one another on Twitter on Monday when Barstool Sports’ Robbie Fox hyped up an upcoming interview with Tony ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite.

It was the founder of Barstool, Dave Portnoy, who responded by writing, “When Barstool Van Talk was canceled, why did he then invite me to sit next to him at a fight at MSG and pretend that I was unaware of his involvement?

Was he thinking I was stupid or would I just forget or was he just so two-faced?”

Big Cat of Pardon My Take quickly corrected his boss, writing, “*Nick got it cancelled. Not Tony.” Tony Khan wrote back, saying the two couldn’t be more different before promoting this week’s Dynamite.

Then Portnoy apologized – “Quick correction.”. Khan was wrong. We like Tony Khan. It’s Nick who’s full of s—. Keep going. It’s my fault again. Khan’s a snake.”

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan talked about what he learned following the chaotic All Out weekend that resulted in The Elite and CM Punk getting suspended- “It’s really been about the fans rallying around AEW and the wrestlers rallying.”

Every time we’ve seen it, whether it was the pandemic lockdown, some of the challenges we faced, or the absolute low point of this company when Mr. Brodie Lee was sick, on the verge of passing, and when he passed, people rallied around him.

It’s the most serious example we’ve ever faced, and really, compared to that…I don’t know what to compare it with. I think that’s as big as it gets and puts everything else into perspective.

SEE ALSO:

‘Black Panther 2’ Trailer: Wakanda Forever

Heartstopper Season 2 Is Currently In Production.

The Empress Season 2: When Will The Show Be Released?