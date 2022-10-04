‘Black Panther 2’ Trailer: Wakanda Forever

(CTN News) _ After a long period of radio silence from Marvel and considerable set drama, the first teaser for Ryan Coogler Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted a few weeks ago, and it still feels like yesterday.

The hype machine will continue to run, so here is a brand-new trailer for the film that Disney released earlier on Monday.

There is a new look at Namor, the Sub-Mariner, who is a mutant Atlantean and is neither a hero nor a sandwich, as well as your first glimpse at Ironheart, the MIT-student who will succeed Tony Stark.

Those who are heavily invested in the MCU’s five-year plan will want to pay close attention to this announcement. If you enjoyed the first Black Panther and are interested in seeing the sequel, you will probably enjoy this brief glimpse.

Listed below is a brief synopsis that should tell you all you need to know if you intend to go into it blindly.

Also, why did you click on this post? In fact, we have casually revealed even more than this! Anyway, take a look at it: