‘Black Panther 2’ Trailer: Wakanda Forever
(CTN News) _ After a long period of radio silence from Marvel and considerable set drama, the first teaser for Ryan Coogler Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted a few weeks ago, and it still feels like yesterday.
The hype machine will continue to run, so here is a brand-new trailer for the film that Disney released earlier on Monday.
There is a new look at Namor, the Sub-Mariner, who is a mutant Atlantean and is neither a hero nor a sandwich, as well as your first glimpse at Ironheart, the MIT-student who will succeed Tony Stark.
Those who are heavily invested in the MCU’s five-year plan will want to pay close attention to this announcement. If you enjoyed the first Black Panther and are interested in seeing the sequel, you will probably enjoy this brief glimpse.
Listed below is a brief synopsis that should tell you all you need to know if you intend to go into it blindly.
Also, why did you click on this post? In fact, we have casually revealed even more than this! Anyway, take a look at it:
In Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers after King T’Challa’s death.
The Wakandans must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for Wakanda.
On November 11, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in theaters.
So if you like to plan your movie theater trips a few months beforehand, you can purchase your tickets through whichever online service you prefer.
Let’s be honest: we think they should bring back those old Fandango ads with the paper bag puppets: can you imagine them marketing something like Don’t Worry Darling? It would be hilarious.
Who is playing Black Panther 2?
The film is being directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett
