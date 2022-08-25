Connect with us

Entertainment

Gabbie Hanna Fans Freaked out After Worrying TikTok Posts
Advertisement

Entertainment

iBomma - Watch & Free Download House Of The Dragon On iBomma.net

Entertainment

HBO's 'House Of the Dragon' Premiere Broke Records, Over 10 Million Viewers

Entertainment

"The Last of Us" Is Scheduled To Be Released Sometime In 2023.

Entertainment Hollywood News News

'House of the Dragon': All The Nerdiest Stuff You Need To Know

Entertainment

Netflix's Upcoming Movie 'The Great Flood': Everything We Know So Far

Entertainment Hollywood News

Echoes Season 2, Comes To Netflix, Release Date, and Update

Entertainment

The Rehearsal's Season Concludes With A Cathartic Climax

Entertainment

Is It Better to Go to a Comedy Show on a Weekday or Weekend?

Entertainment

Thailand Movie Legend & Director Sombat Metanee has Dies at 85

Entertainment

Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And More

Entertainment

Can House Of the Dragon Save the HBO Franchise?

Entertainment

Soap2Day 2022 - Watch Free HD Movies & TV Series On Soap2day.to

Entertainment

Tamilrockers 2022 – Watch & Download Latest Tamil, Telugu Movies On Tamilrockers.com

Entertainment

iBOMMA 2022: How To Download Latest Movies in HD On Ibomma.net

Entertainment

Anne Heche ‘Is Not Expected to Survive’ After Crash

Entertainment

Legendary Motown Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dies At 81

Entertainment News

Olivia Newton-John Passes Away at Age 73

Entertainment

iBOMMA 2022 - Watch Latest Tamil, Telugu, And Free Download On ibomma.com

Entertainment News

Anne Heche in Stable Condition After Fiery Car Crash, Family Asks for prayers - Update

Entertainment

Gabbie Hanna Fans Freaked out After Worrying TikTok Posts

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Gabbie Hanna Fans Freaked out After Worrying TikTok Posts

TikTok viewers have grown increasingly worried as YouTuber and music artist Gabbie Hanna has posted over 100 emotional videos in just one day.

 (CTN News) – Gabbie Hanna got famous on Vine, which is no more. However, she’s been successful in transitioning onto the internet’s biggest platforms with 7.3 million TikTok followers and 5.27 million YouTube subscribers.

But, it hasn’t been without its problems. The ‘Out Loud’ singer has regularly been at the center of controversy, whether it’s her fiery feuds with numerous influencers or accusations of bullyinAlthough Hanna’s recent TikTok activity has some fans worried.ans. Her videos had her screaming at the camera or making bizarre statements about various complex topics.

In 24 hours, Gabbie Hanna posts over 100 TikTok videos.

Hanna started the whole thing on August 23 when she posted her emotional reaction to a viewer’s comment laughing at her.

Various deep topics followed, including religion, philosophy, race, and “starving babies.”

Her viewers became increasingly concerned for Hanna’s welfare and spammed her video comments with requests for assistance.

Worried viewers feared they could do little to help her as the videos continued to be uploaded. One fan said: “We just have to wait until she goes to sleep or something.”

Twitter hits out at Gabbie Hanna’s TikTok videos

Despite Hanna’s TikTok activity sparking well-wishes and concern, her Twitter comments started a heated debate.

“So Gabbie Hanna posted on TikTok 100+ times in the past 24 hours, offended pretty much every group/community, danced off beat, and… claims to be God ascending because she’s from the Middle East, which is Pittsburgh? ”

Hanna’s flurry of TikTok uploads has finally slowed after an intense 24 hours. Her latest video indicates that a neighbor called for help.

For now, Hanna’s gone quiet. We’ll keep you updated.

SEE Also:

HBO’s ‘House Of the Dragon’ Premiere Broke Records, Over 10 Million Viewers

Netflix’s Upcoming Movie ‘The Great Flood’: Everything We Know So Far

Echoes Season 2, Comes To Netflix, Release Date, and Update
Related Topics:
Continue Reading