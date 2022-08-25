Gabbie Hanna Fans Freaked out After Worrying TikTok Posts

(CTN News) – Gabbie Hanna got famous on Vine, which is no more. However, she’s been successful in transitioning onto the internet’s biggest platforms with 7.3 million TikTok followers and 5.27 million YouTube subscribers.

But, it hasn’t been without its problems. The ‘Out Loud’ singer has regularly been at the center of controversy, whether it’s her fiery feuds with numerous influencers or accusations of bullyinAlthough Hanna’s recent TikTok activity has some fans worried.ans. Her videos had her screaming at the camera or making bizarre statements about various complex topics.

Hanna started the whole thing on August 23 when she posted her emotional reaction to a viewer’s comment laughing at her.

Various deep topics followed, including religion, philosophy, race, and “starving babies.”

Her viewers became increasingly concerned for Hanna’s welfare and spammed her video comments with requests for assistance.

Worried viewers feared they could do little to help her as the videos continued to be uploaded. One fan said: “We just have to wait until she goes to sleep or something.”

Twitter hits out at Gabbie Hanna’s TikTok videos

Despite Hanna’s TikTok activity sparking well-wishes and concern, her Twitter comments started a heated debate.

“So Gabbie Hanna posted on TikTok 100+ times in the past 24 hours, offended pretty much every group/community, danced off beat, and… claims to be God ascending because she’s from the Middle East, which is Pittsburgh? ”

Hanna’s flurry of TikTok uploads has finally slowed after an intense 24 hours. Her latest video indicates that a neighbor called for help.

For now, Hanna’s gone quiet. We’ll keep you updated.

