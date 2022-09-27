Connect with us

Chloe Grace Moretz Says She Still Gets Affected By Family Guy Memes
Chloe Grace Moretz Says She Still Gets Affected By Family Guy Memes

date 2022-09-27

(CTN News) _ A recent interview with Hunger Magazine revealed that Chloe Grace Moretz has never been the same since the viral Family Guy meme went viral.

As a 12-year-old, Moretz made her film debut in 2010 with Kick-Ass. She has been in the spotlight ever since.

It was revealed that she struggled with dealing with paparazzi and how it affected her self-esteem.

Having to work through that was something I had to do,” she shared with us. There was a time when I could be the Chloe Grace that people saw as well as the Chloe Grace that I am in my private life for a long time.

Suddenly, those two worlds collided and I felt really raw, vulnerable, and open when those two worlds collided.

Then, there was the onslaught of horrible memes that started appearing on my email account about my body that started getting sent to me.

In particular, Moretz highlighted a picture that had been taken of her, showing her entering a hotel carrying a pizza box. In fact, I have never really talked about this, but one meme really affected me, where I am holding a pizza box in my hand as I enter a hotel.

This photo was manipulated into a character from Family Guy with long legs and a short torso, making it one of the most popular memes of the time.

The Chloe Grace 25-year-old actress said that people around her made light of the situation, while she felt mocked.

“Everyone made fun of my body, and when I brought it up with someone, they replied, “Oh, shut up, it’s funny.”

My body is being used as a joke and it’s a part of who I am that I cannot change. And it’s being posted all over Instagram.”

To this day, when I see that meme, I can’t get past it because it was something so benign as walking into a hotel with leftovers.

