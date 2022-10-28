A New HIV Care Center Has Opened At KPH

(CTN News) – With the opening of a new care facility at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) on Tuesday, the country’s efforts to combat HIV/AIDS have been boosted, contributing to the success of the country’s effort against the disease.

A donation of three retrofitted 20-foot containers worth over J$9 million has been made possible by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

A release issued by the Ministry of Health on Thursday stated that the facility is part of Jamaica’s national HIV programmer and will offer prevention, treatment and support services.

Announcing the handover ceremony, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, said that as a result of the renovated space, more privacy will be provided during consultations. Patients will have more confidence in receiving care and services.

This will be a significant step in creating a positive environment for treatment. This will go a long way towards eradicating the stigma and discrimination associated with HIV and AIDS.

According to the Minister, the support provided by international partners, such as the CDC, to the country’s health system has been quite significant over the years. We are grateful for this help and say thank you.

It was noted in a statement made by United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Nick Perry, that the US Government is committed to supporting Jamaica in the fight against HIV. He added that he is pleased that the CDC has identified the need for the facility as being necessary.

As Acting Director of Treatment Care and Support in the Ministry of Health, Dr Gail Evering-Kerr said, the facility’s services will improve the health and quality of life of those who will be using it, and as chairperson of the KPH management committee,

Dr Stephanie Reid, noted that the management of HIV and AIDS in Jamaica has come a long way over the past few years.

It is of importance to mention that the KPH, which is Jamaica’s largest public hospital, houses one of the six sites through which HIV care, prevention, and treatment services are available.

With PEPFAR’s assistance, Jamaica has developed an agreement with the CDC that aims to improve access to quality services for people living with HIV (PLHIV) and to support the nation’s efforts to achieve viral suppression through collaboration with PEPFAR.

