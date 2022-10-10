Bleach: A Thousand-Year Blood War Will Have 52 Episodes

(CTN News) – Once upon a time, three anime dominated. Manga stories backed them. Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach were the “Holy Shonen Trinity”. They each wowed fans for a long time, and two remain landmark series. Its anime was canceled before it was completed because of a stumbling block.

Fans have been begging for the final arc to be adapted into anime. In Japan, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will debut soon.

Since the anime’s original cancellation, this has been requested for a long time. Even though it’s back, fans still have questions. Modern anime style was the first question.

Studio Pierrot went all out for the anime as shown by trailers. From start to finish, how long is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

Initially, we didn’t get a complete answer, only that it would be in four “blocks”. As of just before the premiere, that answer is in full. The anime will have 52 episodes.

With 13 episodes apiece, the four blocks will keep fans satisfied for a while while the animation team works on the others.

Fans should be excited about this since Tite Kubo created the manga. Because he wasn’t “bound” to the anime, his final arc was some of his best. Previously, Kubo was told that his drawings would have to be rendered by the anime.

He held back at the time. Fans are eager to see what the anime will showcase now that his whole story can be shown without issue or restriction.

Right now, the anime industry is on fire and does not appear to be slowing down any time soon. Fans will be entertained for some time with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, one salvo in a full-on barrage of new and returning anime.

