Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share the First Pic of Daughter Malti

It is with great pleasure that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce the arrival of their precious baby girl to the world.

An emotional Mother’s Day tribute took the form of a photo of the Quantico actress and the pop star’s first child as well as a portrait reflecting on the baby’s first months of life posted on her Instagram account. Practising her tummy rubs with the baby, Priyanka Chopra smiles as she holds her baby, an infant girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, dressed in a dusty-pink dress and wearing a matching bow headband, with a white heart obscured on her face.

Jonas stares at his daughter and holds the infant’s hand as Chopra wears a jean jacket in the snap, while Priyanka Chopra wears a jean jacket and holds Malti with a big smile on her face.

It’s Mother’s Day, and we can’t help but think back to the last few months and the whirlwind we’ve all been on. It’s great to know that so many other people have also experienced what we have,” the actress wrote as the caption for the picture. In retrospect, after having spent almost 100 days in the NICU, we realize how precious and perfect every moment was in the journey of raising our little girl. Every family’s journey is individual and requires faith, and while ours was a trying few months, in retrospect we realize how precious and perfect every moment was.”

It is with great joy and excitement that we announce our little girl is home, and wish to thank every single doctor, nurse, and a specialist from Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, and Rady Children’s La Jolla, who have been with her every step of the way. Our new chapter starts now, and MM is a badass in the making – let’s do it! Mommy and Daddy love you, MM!” she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Across the board, she wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caregivers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. I am grateful. Also, there is no one I would rather do this with than you, dear friend. Thanks for making me a mama my love @nickjonas.”

In February, Priyanka Chopra posted a photo of the baby’s nursery to a post on her Instagram page, following a peek of the baby’s nursery in one of Chopra’s February posts. Malti is Chopra and Jonas’ first child, who was conceived via surrogacy. Earlier this year, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair were enjoying being parents.

Sources have told HollywoodLife.com that Priyanka and Nick enjoy being newlywed parents, and have been spending a lot of time at home with their babies. Priyanka and Nick were eager to have a child for quite some time and are so happy that their wish has finally been fulfilled. While they are privately minded, they have decided to make their child’s birth known to close friends and family.”