Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Separated after 4 Years of Marriage
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox announce their Engagement

Ronnie Spector, lead Singer of The Ronettes, How Did She Die?

Ronnie Spector Died, A Celebration of Spector's life and Music will be Announced

Cheer Season 2 Premiere Date on Netflix, Trailer & Cast

Brazen on Netflix: Alyssa Milano's Crime Thriller "5 Things to Know"

Adam Sandler - Why did Adam Sandler's Death Become a Trending Topic?

Adam Sandler is Dead or Alive? Did Adam Sandler Die in a Car Accident?

Eternals - Watch Streaming 'Free' on Disney Plus

Jenna Jameson, Unable to Walk, Suffers from Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Published

42 mins ago

on

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have separated after four years of marriage. In a social media post on Thursday, the actor-couple, 42 and 54, announced their engagement.

They said they would continue to share their love with one another. As they shared their love for their children, they ‘free’ each other with their decision.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonnet announce separation

Jason Momoa opened up on Thursday about the ‘squeeze and changes of these transformational times’ in an Instagram post. Aquaman said that a ‘revolution is unfolding’ and that his family is not immune to it. Informing his followers that their ‘family news’ was that the couple was splitting, he shared that they were experiencing seismic shifts.

According to Jason, they did not share the news because they thought it was ‘newsworthy,’ but rather in order to live their lives in a dignified and honest manner. The love between them was ‘evolving’, he explained. “We are learning to be who we are together…”, their statement concluded.

Jason also wrote that they would devote themselves ‘unwaveringly’ to their children and ‘sacred life’. It stated that they would teach their children what is ‘possible.’ ‘Living the prayer,’ he wrote, before adding, ‘May love triumph,’ and concluding with ‘J&L.’

Must Read: Ronnie Spector, lead singer of The Ronettes, How Did She Die?

 

He posted pictures of a crescent moon, white fabric hanging in the fields, and a young person holding a bird and wearing “May my soul shout love.” along with the statement.

Jason Momoa-Lisa Bonet relationship

They have been together in a relationship for more than 16 years. In 2007, they welcomed their first child, Lola, and in 2008, they welcomed their son Nakoa-Wolf. In 2017, they got married. Lenny Kravitz, Lisa’s ex-husband, only has one child with her, actress Zoe Kravitz.

Jason Momoa-Lisa Bonet on the work front

A former multi-starrer in the sci-fi film Dune, Jason most recently appeared in its last year. The last full-fledged episode of Ray Donovan to feature Lisa Bonet.

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

