Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Separated after 4 Years of Marriage

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have separated after four years of marriage. In a social media post on Thursday, the actor-couple, 42 and 54, announced their engagement.

They said they would continue to share their love with one another. As they shared their love for their children, they ‘free’ each other with their decision.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonnet announce separation

Jason Momoa opened up on Thursday about the ‘squeeze and changes of these transformational times’ in an Instagram post. Aquaman said that a ‘revolution is unfolding’ and that his family is not immune to it. Informing his followers that their ‘family news’ was that the couple was splitting, he shared that they were experiencing seismic shifts.

According to Jason, they did not share the news because they thought it was ‘newsworthy,’ but rather in order to live their lives in a dignified and honest manner. The love between them was ‘evolving’, he explained. “We are learning to be who we are together…”, their statement concluded.

Jason also wrote that they would devote themselves ‘unwaveringly’ to their children and ‘sacred life’. It stated that they would teach their children what is ‘possible.’ ‘Living the prayer,’ he wrote, before adding, ‘May love triumph,’ and concluding with ‘J&L.’

