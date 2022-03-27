Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins, 50 Found Dead in Colombia

The drummer for Foo Fighters for 25 years Taylor Hawkins has died while on tour with the band in Bogata, Colombia. Hawkins allegedly had 10 substances in his system.

According to a preliminary toxicology report, THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana, was found in the victim’s system, along with opioids, benzodiazepines, and tricyclic antidepressants.

An ambulance was dispatched to the hotel after the emergency center in Bogota received reports of “chest pains,” according to sources close to Foo Fighters.

The District Health Department of Bogotá reported that a health care professional initiated a resuscitation procedure to try to bring Hawkins back to life, however, he never responded and was declared dead at the hospital.

Foo Fighters on South American Tour

Earlier Saturday morning, Colombia’s attorney general’s office tweeted that a “team of prosecutors and investigators has been assigned to support the investigation.”

Foo Fighters were set to perform in Colombia for the first time in three years at the Festival Estéreo Picnic, following a tour of Latin America.

He was the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette when he joined the Foo Fighters in 1997. In addition to “One by One” and “In Your Honor,” he played on hit singles like “Best of You.”

Hawkins was born Oliver Taylor Hawkins in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1972. He was raised in Laguna Beach, California. In addition to playing in the Southern California band Sylvia, he has also worked with Canadian singer Sass Jordan on drums.

Hawkins follows many famous musicians like such as Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, and too many others to count to die from drug use.

