15 Students Dismissed from University Over Deadly Hazing

Fifteen students at Rajamangala University of Technology Isan (RMUTI) have been dismissed for a violent hazing ritual that led to the death of 19-year-old Padyos “Prem” Chonpakdi.

A total of 67 students were involved in the scandal, many of whom are now facing criminal charges

Assoc Prof Kosit Sreephuthorn, the RMUTI president, reported on Saturday that 30 second-year students and 37 freshmen were involved in the deadly ritual on March 13.

The university had dismissed 15 sophomores for hazing Padyos and beating him until he became unconscious. While being transported to the hospital, Padyos died.

The event was organized by 10 senior students, who made first-year students undress, crouch, crawl, and place their heads on the ground, resulting in injuries. The 10 students’ exam results for the semester will no longer be valid, and they will be given an automatic W (withdrawal).

University Docks Grade Points

The university deducted 10 disciplinary points from five other sophomores because they knew in advance about the violent ritual but failed to inform university officials or their parents.

The university also docked 10 points to 37 juniors who participated in hazing activities, violating its rules.

The penalties went into effect on Friday, and students have 15 days to appeal.

The dismissal of the 15 students is similar to expulsion, according to Associate Professor Kosit. Depending on their first-year results, they may be able to enroll in other institutions.

It was made clear that the university’s disciplinary action is distinct from any criminal penalties that might apply. So far, 32 students have been charged with various offenses.

“The incident has caused harm to the university. It is accepted that mistakes were made, and the solution will serve as a guideline for the future,” he said.

According to the ANTI SOTUS (Seniority Order Tradition Unity Spirit) Facebook group which campaigns against hazing, a group of senior students took Padyos to the field on March 13 under the pretense that they were going to play football.

Rather than a peaceful gathering, Padyos was forced to drink alcohol and beaten unconscious by the senior students.

32 Students Charged Criminally

In connection with the incident, 32 students from RMUTI were charged with criminal offenses on Tuesday.

There have been seven charges of collusion in a physical assault that caused death and assault that caused physical and mental harm. The other 25 students are being accused of bringing disgrace on juniors and violating communicable disease controls.

The funeral for Padyos was held on Monday at Wat Noi in Nakhon Ratchasima, where relatives, friends, students, parents, and lecturers paid their respects.

Scholarship from the university

400,000 baht in remedial donations were received from former students by Amornwut Singdanjaki, who presented them to Ekachai Chonpakdi, 55, the victim’s father.

In a statement, Mr. Ekachai said he would not accept the 500,000 baht offer made by the parents of the seven seniors charged with his son’s death. He said the case would remain in court.

His family plans to scatter the ashes of his son in his home province of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Phimphan Phetyim, his son’s girlfriend who is two months pregnant, is set to receive a scholarship from the university as remedial measures. Furthermore, his younger sister, now in Grade 4, would receive a scholarship.

They would be able to complete their bachelor’s degrees with scholarships.