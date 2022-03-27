World’s Richest Soccer Player Shines in Thai T1 League

The world’s richest soccer player, Faiq Bolkiah has finally found his feet following his move to Thailand’s Chonburi Football Club.

Despite being worth a staggering £16bn, the 23-year-old nephew of Brunei’s Sultan was released by Maritimo in December after failing to make a single appearance for the first team.

Despite playing for several Premier League clubs, including an unsuccessful trial at Arsenal, a stint at Chelsea, and a long stint with Leicester City, Bolkiah has made a name for himself in Southeast Asia.

In ten outings, five of which were starts, the winger, who was given the number 11 shirt by his new club, has yet to score. However, he has already recorded three assists.

Moreover, he has already been named man of the match twice for Chonburi, who are currently sixth in the league and four points behind third-placed Chiangrai United.

Impressive Start with Chonburi Soccer Club

Bolkiah’s soccer fortunes have turned around in recent years, allowing him to give his fans a glimpse of his performances on the pitch rather than just his glamorous life off it.

His 232,000 Instagram followers now get to see regular updates of him in action for his new club, including videos of him running rings around rival defenders and taking goals.

In their last match, Chonburi FC tweeted his impressive stats after he scored three goals and had 68.2% passing accuracy against Chiangmai United earlier this month.

Due to his impressive start for the Thai outfit, he has every chance of seeing out his contract until May 2023.

Despite his years of disappointment in the game, fans in his homeland are celebrating his unexpected success.

The Borneo Bulletin says he is a “shining star” in the top flight of Thai soccer.