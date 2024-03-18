Fantasia Barrino, Usher Honored At The 55th NAACP Image Awards

(CTN News) – The 55th annual NAACP Awards celebrated entertainers and writers of color, and Usher was named entertainer of the year.

Usher spoke at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles about how thankful he is for his career journey spanning three decades. Among his recent accomplishments were a sold-out residency in Las Vegas, his wedding, the release of Coming Home, and the most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance in history.

Keke Palmer, Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, and Fantasia Barrino were beaten by Usher.

Multi-Grammy winner Oprah Winfrey said she couldn’t imagine how many people could accomplish so much in one afternoon. The actor thanked those who have supported him throughout his career after being surprised by Winfrey’s presence.

As the audience repeated the singer’s words back to him, he said, “This is for you, my number ones. In his closing remarks, he recited lyrics from “Superstar” from his 2024 album Confessions, which sold more than 10 million copies.

Earlier in the ceremony, Usher was honored with the President’s Award for his work with the New Look Foundation. Following his Super Bowl halftime performance last month, he married Jenn Goicoechea. For their support, he thanked his mom and wife.

As he said, “Behind every strong man is a stronger woman.”.

BET broadcast the awards ceremony live with Queen Latifah hosting.

Best motion picture went to The Color Purple. Among the star-studded cast were Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Domingo, Danielle Brooks, Corey Hawkins, and Bailey. A motion picture award went to Barrino, who played Celie.

Despite not expecting to win, the singer-actor didn’t prepare a speech. As much as I was afraid to play Celie, I’m glad I did. Whenever I wasn’t winning an award, I said, “The awards that I will win will come from the people who watched Color Purple and who felt like Oscars when they walked out.”

The NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame inducted New Edition.

Those who are inducted into the Hall of Fame are considered pioneers in their fields and whose impact has shaped their professions. The members of Usher Michael Bivins’ group stood behind him as he said, “We stand here in brotherhood.”. The Grammy-nominated group also includes Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie DeVoe, and Ricky Bell.

“You know the story. You know the struggles we’ve faced,” said Bivins, who described how the group overcame conflict in their early years to now hold a residency in Las Vegas.

He continued, “We talk every day. It’s part of our daily routine to text each other. Our families are important to us. We’re still growing up.

In Snowfall, Damson Idris won the best actor award. Usher Best supporting roles were won by Henson and Domingo in The Color Purple. Rustin also won Domingo a best actor award.

