Fallout: New Vegas Has Every Raider Gang There Is To Offer

(CTN News) – In Fallout: New Vegas, the Mojave Wasteland is one of the most dangerous places on Earth. To stay alive, the courier has to face an array of enemies that range from rad scorpions to hunters to raiders. Each of them has its own strengths and weaknesses.

In Fallout: New Vegas there are four main raider gangs: the Fiends, the Great Khans, the Powder Gangers, and the Vipers.

While there are other, smaller raider gangs that can be found in the Mojave Wasteland, these four are the most prominent ones in the game. By taking a look at their quirks and characteristics, it is easy to see why having different raider gangs makes the game world more interesting. This is because of their differences.

Fallout: New Vegas – The Fallout Fiends

In the Mojave Wasteland there is a band of chem-addicted savages known as the Fiends of the Mojave Wasteland. It was led by a man in the game known as Motor-Runner who infiltrated Vault 3 before the events of the game took place and killed all the inhabitants of the vault.

Throughout the years, small groups have set out to expand their territory southwest of Las Vegas, with small groups making it their home.

In addition to Violet and Cook-Cook, there are other raider leaders, who can be found by the Courier and should be eliminated by the Courier.

As a result, Fallout: New Vegas’ ending has a tremendous impact on how the game ends as a whole.

While tensions are high between the Fiends and Fallout: New Vegas’ NCR, the latter cannot seem to get rid of the raider gang, particularly since Vault 3 has secured a significant portion of them.

As a matter of fact, even the Omertas have encountered some difficulties with them as the Fiends have stolen some of their gun shipments.

Fallout: New Vegas’ Great Khans

A Great Khan is the most recent incarnation of the original Khans as well as the subsequent New Khans. Since Fallout and Fallout 2, this group of raiders has been around. Fallout: New Vegas’ Great Khans aren’t as strong as they once were, given their past confrontations with the NCR.

In the game, they no longer raid other settlements, instead choosing to trade with the likes of the Fiends.

As a description of the Great Khans, “raider gang” doesn’t quite fit. Due to their ritualistic practices, they are more like a “raider tribe”.

In their initiation ritual, for example, an initiate (or a young Khan coming of age) is beaten by other tribe members for a full minute, and he or she cannot cry for mercy.

Members of the Great Khans are battle-hardened due to this culture. Despite such practices, the raider tribe isn’t immediately hostile toward outsiders, including the player.

The Powder Gangers of Fallout: New Vegas

In Fallout: New Vegas’ Mojave Wasteland, the Powder Gangers are a group of ex-convicts turned raiders. Since their escape from the NCR Correctional Facility, the group has fragmented, each under the leadership of a different individual.

Eddie, a Powder Ganger who had been holed up in the correctional facility, became the leader of the raiders. Meanwhile, most of the Powder Gangers left, with some heading to Vault 19, and others setting up camp in small, abandoned settlements in the Mojave Wasteland.

SEE ALSO:

Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac Dies at Age 79

Anime Festival Asia (AFA) Returns To Singapore After A Long COVID Hiatus