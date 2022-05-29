Johnny Depp ‘Already Won’, Believe Experts

(CTN News) – Experts say that Johnny Depp is attracting more support and coming out ahead in the court of public opinion, which is more important than whether he wins his defamation case against Amber Heard.

Katherine Lizardo, a Texas civil attorney, said that when Johnny Depp stepped off the stand he already won based on his definition of winning.

“Because he already obtained the support of the public opinion once he told his tale.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean gave testimony during the second week of the Fairfax, Virginia, trial – and again for more than three hours on Wednesday. While the 58-year-old has publicly stated his side, legal and PR professionals told The Post a jury verdict in his favor is not as important.

Johnny Depp’s comeback ‘long road to mainstream stardom: say Hollywood experts “I don’t think Johnny Depp cares if his defamation claim is successful or not,” Lizardo told The Post. His main objective in filing the defamation lawsuit was to clear his name and to appeal to the court of public opinion, so winning would just be icing on the cake for him.”

At the moment, I think it’s undisputed that public opinion favors him, has listened to him and is now supporting him. Lizardo said, “Whether he wins or not, I don’t think it matters to him or the public.

The case isn’t really about winning a defamation suit – it’s about clearing Johnny Depp’s name in the public sphere, said California entertainment lawyer Mitra Ahouraian.

“This case is about using the court as a platform to tell his side of the story, clear up the record, and sway public opinion,” Ahouraian said.

“It’s more important than the lawsuit itself,” Ahouraian said. “Winning the lawsuit helps, because it establishes that something untrue was said about him, and that’s a pretty big deal.”

Johnny Depp’s legal team addressed Heard’s allegations against him directly, explaining what happened in his own words.