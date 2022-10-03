Morgan Wallen’s Songwriter, HARDY, Was Injured in a Bus Accident

(CTN News) _ The songwriter for Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton, HARDY, was released from the hospital with “significant injuries” after his tour bus was involved in an accident outside Nashville.

An official with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to Fox News Digital that an overturned tour bus crashed around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 West. As the investigation is ongoing, no further details have been provided.

On the way home from Bristol after last night’s show, our tour bus was involved in an accident,” the country musician wrote on social media. I was one of the four passengers injured in the accident.

We are asking for your prayers for our friend, and bus driver, who is currently in the hospital. His family is with him while he is receiving treatment, and we are all pulling and praying for him.”

I have been released from the hospital, but doctors have ordered me to rest for the next few weeks, which may cause us to miss a few shows.”

At Country Thunder Bristol earlier in the evening, HARDY, whose full name is Michael Wilson Hardy, performed alongside Wallen, Jason Aldean, Lauren Alaina, and Tracy Lawrence.