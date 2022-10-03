Connect with us

Morgan Wallen's Songwriter, HARDY, Was Injured in a Bus Accident
Published

Published

56 seconds ago

on

Morgan Wallen's Songwriter, HARDY, Was Injured in a Bus Accident

(CTN News) _ The songwriter for Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton, HARDY, was released from the hospital with “significant injuries” after his tour bus was involved in an accident outside Nashville.

An official with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to Fox News Digital that an overturned tour bus crashed around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 West. As the investigation is ongoing, no further details have been provided.

On the way home from Bristol after last night’s show, our tour bus was involved in an accident,” the country musician wrote on social media. I was one of the four passengers injured in the accident.

We are asking for your prayers for our friend, and bus driver, who is currently in the hospital. His family is with him while he is receiving treatment, and we are all pulling and praying for him.”

I have been released from the hospital, but doctors have ordered me to rest for the next few weeks, which may cause us to miss a few shows.”

At Country Thunder Bristol earlier in the evening, HARDY, whose full name is Michael Wilson Hardy, performed alongside Wallen, Jason Aldean, Lauren Alaina, and Tracy Lawrence.

The team and I will keep the fans updated as I rest over the next few days. I promise to keep our road family in your prayers and you can expect to hear from me as soon as possible.

Thank you for the quick response and incredible service provided by our medics and local and state officials.”

A 2018 hit he wrote, “Up Down,” featuring Morgan Wallen and Florida Georgia Line, made him a household name.

After being signed to Big Loud Records, he has released multiple albums and mix tapes and has collaborated with a number of well-known country artists.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was unable to tour with Thomas Rhett in 2020. He wrote Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You,” Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country” and “Hell Right,” and was scheduled to go on tour with Chris Lane in 2020.

It is unclear whether Hardy will be able to perform at Hardy’s next scheduled concert on Oct. 8 at Globe Life Field as part of Wallen’s Dangerous Tour.

What is Hardy’s most famous song?

1. “Give Heaven Some Hell

