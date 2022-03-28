Oscars 2022: Full Winners List

Oscars 2022: Hollywood’s biggest night has officially ended with plenty of historic firsts.
“CODA” won best picture for its story of a singer trying to balance her ambitions and family. The film was a milestone in the fields of Deaf representation and filmmaking. The Eyes of Tammy Faye won Jessica Chastain her first Oscar for best actress in a leading role. King Richard won Will Smith his first Oscar as best actor in a leading role.
“West Side Story” actress Arianna DeBose won best actress in a supporting role and “The Power of the Dog” director Jane Campion won the best director.
Here is the complete list of Oscars 2022 winners and nominees:
Best actress in a supporting role
Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
WINNER: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Judi Dench, “Belfast”
Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Best sound
“Belfast”
WINNER: “Dune”
“No Time to Die”
“The Power of the Dog”
“West Side Story”
Best cinematography
WINNER: Greig Fraser, “Dune”
Dan Laustsen, “Nightmare Alley”
Ari Wegner, “The Power of the Dog”
Bruno Delbonnel, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Janusz Kaminski, “West Side Story”
Best documentary (short subject)
“Audible”
“Lead Me Home”
WINNER: “The Queen of Basketball”
“Three Songs for Benazir”
“When We Were Bullies”
Best visual effects
WINNER: “Dune”
“Free Guy”
“No Time to Die”
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
“Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Best animated feature film
WINNER: “Encanto”
“Flee”
“Luca”
“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
Best short film (animated)
“Affairs of the Art”
“Bestia”
“Boxballet”
“Robin Robin”
WINNER: “The Windshield Wiper”
Best actor in a supporting role
Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
WINNER: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”
J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”
Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Best international feature film
WINNER: “Drive My Car,” Japan
“Flee,” Denmark
“The Hand of God,” Italy
“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” Bhutan
“The Worst Person in the World,” Norway
Best short film (live action)
“Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”
“The Dress”
WINNER: “The Long Goodbye”
“On My Mind”
“Please Hold”
Best costume design
WINNER: Jenny Beavan, “Cruella”
Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, “Cyrano”
Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, “Dune”
Luis Sequeira, “Nightmare Alley”
Paul Tazewell, “West Side Story”
Best writing (original screenplay)
WINNER: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
Adam McKay (Screenplay), Adam McKay & David Sirota (Story), “Don’t Look Up”
Zach Baylin, “King Richard”
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”