Oscars 2022: Full Winners List

Oscars 2022: Hollywood’s biggest night has officially ended with plenty of historic firsts.

“CODA” won best picture for its story of a singer trying to balance her ambitions and family. The film was a milestone in the fields of Deaf representation and filmmaking. The Eyes of Tammy Faye won Jessica Chastain her first Oscar for best actress in a leading role. King Richard won Will Smith his first Oscar as best actor in a leading role.

“West Side Story” actress Arianna DeBose won best actress in a supporting role and “The Power of the Dog” director Jane Campion won the best director.

Here is the complete list of Oscars 2022 winners and nominees: