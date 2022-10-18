The BTS will Complete Its Military Service

(CTN News) – As a rule of thumb, BTS; all able-bodied men must enlist 18-21 months before their 31st birthday, and Jin, the oldest member, plans to enlist this month in advance of his 30th birthday in December.

According to an announcement from Big Hit Music, “He will then follow the Korean government’s enlistment procedure.”

The other members of the group will carry out their military service in accordance with their own individual plans.

Following their service commitment, both the company and the members of BTS look forward to reuniting around 2025.”

In the wake of their free concert in support of South Korea’s World Expo bid in Busan on Saturday (15.10.22), the band made the announcement on their social media pages.

According to the statement, BIG HIT MUSIC is pleased to announce today that BTS members are currently working toward fulfilling their military service obligations.

The members of BTS are honored to serve the community following the phenomenal concert in support of Busan’s bid to host the World Expo 2030.

In addition, each member embarks on solo endeavors.

Having been formed over ten years ago, BTS has achieved international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global spotlight.

BIG HIT MUSIC has focused attention on the milestone moment when it is possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their fellow citizens, and that moment is now.”

It was thought the group could be exempted from military service under plans put forward by South Korea’s Culture, Sports and Tourism minister Hwang Hee.

This is because they had already served their country through their huge global success. This is in contrast to other exceptional citizens, such as Olympians and classical musicians, who have been excused from military service.

The plan was met with opposition from many people who had completed their service and now appears to have been abandoned.

What do BTS stand for?

BTS, in full Bangtan Sonyeondan (Korean: “Bulletproof Boy Scouts” or “Bangtan Boys”), also called Beyond the Scene, South Korean K-pop (Korean pop music) band that shot to international stardom in the late 2010s.

Its seven members were Jin (byname of Kim Seok-Jin; b.

