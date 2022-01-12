Entertainment
Adam Sandler is Dead or Alive? Did Adam Sandler Die in a Car Accident?
Is Adam Sandler dead or alive?
Upon discovering TikToks that stated Adam Sandler is dead, Twitter users rushed to see if these rumors were true. Many users of TikTok have been reacting to news surrounding Adam’s fake death for the past few months.
After viewing a few more TikToks that date back to the year 2021, it was apparent that the hearsay was part of a trend on the site, specifically to watch the reaction of people upon learning Adam was deceased. The TikToks claims the actor drowned or met with an accident, but then reveals that it was a prank.
Did Adam Sandler Die In A Car Accident?
I want to assure all those who think Adam has passed away or believe these death rumors that Adam is alive and well. Two days ago, he shared a note on Twitter in tribute to the late actor and comedian Bob Saget.
@AdamSandler hey , You okay?
There’s an tik tok going around saying you are dead. If so, That’s really sad bc you are are a great actor and I love watching movies that you star in
— Jane Harrison (@Janeslaseman16) January 12, 2022
He was in the news last week for two of his old films “Just Go With It” and “The Longest Yard” which were among Netflix’s top 10 most-watched films. In addition, he has over 11.9 million followers on his official Instagram account.
Therefore, we can put these rumors of Adam’s death to rest since he is alive.
Did Adam Sandler Die? Death Rumors
The news of Adam’s false demise was devastating to some fans, while others are determined to protect him at all costs from celebrity demise rumors.
