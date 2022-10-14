Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’: Who Is He? Theories Explained, From Neighbors To Jokers

(CTN News) – The Watcher, a new Netflix true-crime series, tells the story of a family who moved into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, only to be repeatedly stalked by “The Westfield Watcher.”

Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale star in the show, which is (terrifyingly) based on the real-life story of Derek and Maria Broaddus, a couple who bought a $1.3 million house in Westfield, New Jersey in 2014.

A story first published in New York Magazine and later reprinted in The Cut describes how the Broadduses started receiving terrifying, creepy letters threatening their family soon after their large purchase.

One letter said, “657 Boulevard has been a subject of my family for decades now and as its 110th birthday approaches, I am put in charge of watching and waiting for its second coming.

“My grandfather watched the house in the 1920s and my father watched in the 1960s. It is my turn now. What is the history of 657 Boulevard? Why are you here? I will find out.”

As long as you bring younger blood back to 657 Boulevard, I will wait. Other creepy quotes were: “I pass by often.” and “I live and breathe 657 Boulevard.”. 657 Boulevard needs young blood.”

THEORY 1: A neighbor. According to CNN, the Broaddus family hired a private investigator and an ex-FBI profiler to find The Watcher, and Derek Broaddus testified that the investigation concluded it was “someone in their 50s or 60s.”

THEORY 2: It was a competitor. Some people think the letters were sent by someone who missed out on buying the house or who wanted it at a discount.

If ‘the Watcher’s’ story were true, that his grandfather and father watched the house, I think it would have come up sooner,” neighbor Andrew Smith told NJ.com. Many neighbors think they know who it is.

The Broadduses sold the home at a loss in 2019.

THEORY 3: Someone with a grudge. The Watcher’s story is very similar to that of a basketball coach’s family receiving similarly terrifying letters after wealthy parents refused to let their son play for the coach.

They suggest that “The Watcher” actually had issues with the previous owners (who later admitted receiving a letter before the house was sold) and hoped the former owners would be sued by the Broadduses.

THEORY 4: The Broadduses. Derek tweeted that he’s “still waiting for my apology” after a theory floated suggesting the family wrote the letters themselves.